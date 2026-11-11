Erratic Museveni son deactivates X handle after threats against Uganda VP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has deactivated his X account following a series of threats against Vice President Jessica Alupo, adding to a record of provocative online pronouncements by President Yoweri Museveni’s son.

Muhoozi accused Alupo of supporting what he called the “treachery” of former deputy military chief Peter Elwelu, who was arrested on November 2 over allegations of involvement in activities aimed at destabilising the country.

“There are already strong signals that Jessica was supporting the treachery of Elweru. If that is true she will account for it,” he posted.

He subsequently threatened to remove her from government.

“As Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Jessica will be dismissed from our government soon. We have very many supporters in Teso. We don’t have to rely on traitors.”

In another post, Muhoozi suggested that Uganda would be governed on military terms if he became Vice President.

“As Vice President, the government will operate on military terms. There will be no more inefficiency,” he wrote.

He later threatened to arrest Alupo if she was found to have supported Elwelu.

“We shall arrest Jessica, without hesitation if she is part of Elweru’s treachery,” he posted.

Muhoozi also invoked previous confrontations with opposition figures as evidence that his threats should be taken seriously.

“I told you I would arrest Besigye and I did. I told you I would defeat Kabobi and I did. I told you I would arrest Lukwago and I did. And many more. I think you should start believing me,” he wrote.

The posts have drawn fresh attention to Muhoozi’s use of social media to pronounce on political and security matters, including threats against senior government officials.

Museveni succession contest

The latest outburst comes as Muhoozi increasingly positions himself at the centre of Uganda’s succession debate, with his Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) movement mobilising support for a possible presidential bid in 2031.

Widely viewed as Museveni’s presumed successor, Muhoozi faces competing political ambitions within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), where supporters of both father and son have increasingly clashed over the country’s political future.

PLU has insisted that it operates within the broader NRM framework rather than as a separate political party, even as it pursues a nationwide mobilisation drive for Muhoozi.

During a recent mobilisation meeting, a key PLU figure Jimmy Lwanga warned NRM supporters against attempts to frustrate the movement’s activities or undermine Muhoozi’s presidential ambitions.

“Everything PLU does has the president’s endorsement, and we therefore call upon members of NRM to also join in support of Gen. MK,” Lwanga said.

PLU has been distributing endorsement books through its structures across the country as it seeks to consolidate support ahead of the 2031 election.

Muhoozi, however, would have to leave military service before seeking elective political office.

Earlier controversies

Muhoozi’s online conduct has previously triggered diplomatic criticism, including from Washington.

In January 2026, US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, rejected an apology issued by Muhoozi after a series of controversial posts directed at the United States.

Risch described the apology as hollow and insufficient, saying Muhoozi had crossed a “red line” despite deleting the posts.

The US Senator urged Washington to impose tougher sanctions on Uganda, arguing that an apology did not address wider concerns about the country’s conduct and respect for democratic norms.

That same month, Muhoozi threatened to kill opposition leader Bobi Wine following Uganda’s disputed presidential election.

“We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week. I’m praying the 23rd is Kabobi,” he wrote, referring to the opposition leader by a derogatory nickname.

He also issued Wine a 48-hour ultimatum to surrender to police, threatening to treat him as an outlaw or rebel.

The remarks came as Wine remained in hiding following a security raid on his home and rejected the election results that handed Museveni another term.

Muhoozi has also intervened in government administration and military affairs.

In September, he directed ministers to obtain his permission before travelling abroad, threatening a fine of 30 million Ugandan shillings for those who left without his clearance.

The directive followed his questioning of a trip to Türkiye by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Haruna Kasolo, who subsequently said he would seek Muhoozi’s guidance and authority before undertaking future travel.

In November, Muhoozi announced that he intended to leave the position of Chief of Defence Forces within months and dedicate his life to Christ.

“My time as CDF is coming to an end. I have accomplished all the tasks my God gave me. In a few months I will handover this office to a qualified officer. I shall dedicate my life to Christ after that,” he wrote, without specifying a handover date or naming a successor.

Days earlier, he had announced the demotion of his former deputy Elwelu from Lieutenant General to private.

Muhoozi’s public pronouncements have also previously shifted. In March 2022, he announced his retirement from the army after 28 years of service, prompting speculation about his political ambitions.

“After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement,” he wrote.

He later walked back the announcement, indicating that he would instead retire eight years later.

Appointed Chief of Defence Forces in March 2024, Muhoozi has increasingly become a central figure in Uganda’s political succession debate, with his public interventions drawing scrutiny both at home and abroad.