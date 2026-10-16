KNH Makes History With Africa’s First-Ever Tubeless Tracheal Reconstruction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has made medical history after successfully performing Africa’s first-ever tubeless tracheal reconstruction, offering new hope to patients with complex airway conditions.

The specialised five-hour procedure was performed on September 24 at KNH’s Prime Care Centre on 26-year-old Dennis Omondi, who had experienced breathing difficulties for nearly 20 years.

The operation repaired the patient’s windpipe without a conventional breathing tube obstructing the surgical field, allowing surgeons improved visibility and access to the affected area.

The procedure was led by Dr Joseph Mutie, a Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, working alongside Dr Ruel Maina, an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, and Dr Caroline Abuya, a Consultant Anaesthesiologist and Intensivist.

KNH patient had struggled with breathing for nearly 20 years

Omondi was diagnosed with a benign adenoma, a non-cancerous growth in his windpipe, in 2008.

Subsequent investigations revealed narrowing of the trachea, which restricted airflow, as well as an abnormal opening between the windpipe and the skin of his neck.

The conditions affected his breathing, voice and daily activities, limiting his quality of life for years.

During the operation, the surgical team employed a tubeless technique that allowed the patient to breathe naturally throughout the procedure.

The approach enabled surgeons to use a bronchoscope, a small camera inserted into the airway, to pinpoint the affected area and remove only the diseased section of the windpipe.

The team removed the narrowed sections, closed the abnormal opening known as a fistula, and reconstructed the healthy ends of the trachea to restore a clear passage for breathing.

How the tubeless tracheal reconstruction works

Unlike conventional procedures that may require a breathing tube in the airway, the tubeless technique keeps the tube out of the surgical field, improving visibility and allowing greater precision when treating complex airway conditions.

However, the approach requires careful planning and close coordination between surgical and anaesthesia teams to maintain adequate oxygenation and ensure patient safety.

According to KNH, the technique offers several advantages, including reduced injury to the delicate lining of the windpipe, faster healing, a simpler surgical process and shorter operating time.

Dr Mutie said the innovation gives surgeons a clearer view of the affected windpipe, helping them work more precisely when treating complex airway conditions.

He described the achievement as an important step forward in the treatment of such conditions in Kenya.

KNH says milestone demonstrates local medical expertise

KNH Senior Director of the Prime Care Centre, Dr John Ngigi, said the achievement reflects the centre’s commitment to providing specialised, patient-centred care.

Dr Joel Lessan, Senior Director of Clinical Services, said the milestone demonstrates the importance of modern technology, innovation and multidisciplinary teamwork in managing complex medical conditions.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the achievement highlights the ability of Kenyan medical professionals to provide advanced treatment locally.

He noted that expanding access to specialised healthcare in the country could reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment where suitable services are available in Kenya.

The surgical team received support from theatre sterile assistants Griffin Khamisi and Monica Manore, alongside the nursing team led by Mary Nyakangi, with assistance from Branice Juma, Merline Akinyi, Annita Jemeneli, Winnie Nyatende and Ann Keeru.

Patient reports improved breathing after surgery

Following the procedure, Omondi reported significant improvement in his breathing and voice, enabling him to resume daily activities.

He said he had returned to running his retail shop in Kisumu and could now climb a flight of stairs with greater ease.

“I have noticed an improvement in my voice, and I have resumed my daily activities, including running my retail shop in Kisumu. I can now climb a flight of stairs with greater ease, which is a significant improvement after years of breathing difficulties,” he said.

Omondi has since been discharged and will continue attending follow-up appointments at KNH’s Prime Care Centre.

The hospital said the achievement reinforces its role as a national referral and teaching institution and highlights Kenya’s growing capacity to deliver advanced specialised healthcare.

The successful procedure marks a significant milestone in local surgical care, demonstrating how specialised techniques and coordinated medical teams can improve treatment options for patients with complex airway conditions.