Juja mother loses four babies after quintuplet birth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Mercy Kanini, the Juja woman who made headlines after giving birth to five babies through normal delivery at Thika Level Five Hospital, has lost four of her newborns.

The babies died after being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialised care following their premature birth and extremely low birth weights.

Kanini delivered the five babies at Thika Level Five Hospital, with each weighing between 630 grammes and 800 grammes. Their extremely low birth weights placed them at high risk of complications and meant they required intensive neonatal care.

One of the five babies remains at KNH, where the newborn is receiving specialised medical attention.

Kanini had previously given birth to two children a boy and a girl before the quintuplet pregnancy.

The birth of the five babies had attracted widespread attention, with Kanini and her husband, Evans, receiving messages of support after the rare delivery.

The family is now seeking strength as the surviving baby remains under medical care at KNH.

Kanini delivered the five babies despite the significant risks associated with quintuplet pregnancies, which commonly require specialised medical care and may involve Caesarean section.

Kanini said she arrived at the hospital and delivered the first baby shortly afterwards.

Medical staff then began preparing her for theatre for a Caesarean section to deliver the remaining babies.

However, following further medical assessment, the plan changed and Kanini was allowed to proceed with normal delivery.

“After some time, I don’t know what happened, they said I could deliver normally. I was very happy on learning that I had delivered five babies,” she said.

The delivery is considered particularly unusual because normal vaginal delivery of quintuplets is extremely rare.

Kanini said she was not afraid during the delivery, crediting the medical team for making the experience easier.

“I was not afraid, the way I have been attended to has made me happy,” she said.

The five babies were placed in nurseries after delivery, where they received medical attention.