Sifuna meets US envoy as 2027 presidential push grows

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna has held talks with US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns in Nairobi, adding to a growing list of meetings he has had with foreign diplomats as his political profile rises ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna shared a photo of the meeting on Friday, saying he was meeting Burns and her team at the US Embassy residence in Nairobi.

“Happening….meeting @USEmbassyKenya Charge d’affaires Susan Burns and her team at her residence in Nairobi,” Sifuna said.

The meeting comes just two days after Sifuna met Dutch Ambassador to Kenya Henk Jan Bakker at his residence in Nairobi.

“Meeting with Dutch Ambassador Henk Jan Bakker at his residence in Nairobi this morning,” Sifuna said after the Wednesday meeting.

The latest engagements add to a series of diplomatic meetings Sifuna has held in recent weeks as he builds his national political profile and positions himself for a possible presidential run in 2027.

Sifuna has in recent weeks held meetings with several foreign representatives in Nairobi.

Among them is former French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, who met Sifuna at his offices at KICC before completing his tour of duty in Kenya.

Suquet was accompanied by French Deputy Head of Mission Alexandre Peaudeau and Political Counsellor Romain Boyer.

Sifuna has also held talks with EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Kenya Henriette Geiger, as well as German Ambassador Sebastian Groth.

In August, he met British High Commissioner Matt Baugh and Australian High Commissioner Andrew Barnes, according to reports tracking his diplomatic engagements.

Sifuna’s political ambitions have become more open in recent months as Linda Mwananchi expands its grassroots activities across the country.

The meetings with foreign diplomats come as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 election.

A report in August noted that Sifuna had held engagements with five Western envoys within a period of about 10 days, including representatives from France, Britain, Australia, the EU and Germany.

The diplomatic engagements come as Sifuna continues to build Linda Mwananchi into a national political platform.

The senator has increasingly spoken about the possibility of leading the movement into the 2027 presidential race, while other opposition leaders have also expressed interest in working with him.