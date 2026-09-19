Murkomen warns politicians over youth violence ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 19 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned politicians against using young people to cause violence, saying the government will come after those who threaten Kenya’s peace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kieni, Nyeri on Saturday Murkomen directed security officials to ensure politicians are not given room to mobilise youth for violence.

“Do not allow politicians to be given space to use our youth to incite violence. We will not allow that,” Murkomen said.

“It does not matter, and it is not a matter of votes or anything; we will come for you and we will come for you hard. We will definitely deal with you.”

Murkomen said his responsibility goes beyond the election and includes ensuring that Kenyans remain safe before, during and after the polls.

“My responsibility is to ensure that Kenya remains safe. Even after the elections end next year, besides those who will be elected, as the Minister for Security, I must ensure that next year’s election will be free and safe,” he said.

“We will not allow anyone, not even a single person, to shed blood.”

The warning comes just days after Murkomen told the Senate that 1,189 people had been sentenced for offences linked to political violence and goonism since 2022.

He also disclosed that 121,870 youths had been incarcerated in correctional facilities between 2022 and 2026, with 11,824 serving sentences for offences related to criminal gangs, violent extremism and political goonism.

Murkomen said the government would not allow political competition to turn into violence.

He said the security agencies were preparing to keep the country safe as the 2027 elections approach.