Murkomen issues doping warning ahead of Sh1.75m Mashujaa tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has placed the fight against doping at the centre of the Mashujaa Day sporting tournament, warning that Kenya must protect young athletes from people who may try to exploit them.

Murkomen said the competition, which will bring together teams from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet, will be used not only to identify new sporting talent but also to promote what he described as “clean sports”.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day Sporting Activities Preparation Meeting and Media Launch in Eldoret, Murkomen said anti-doping would be among the key issues to be discussed during the tournament.

“We are talking about issues to do with clean sports, which is doping and anti-doping,” Murkomen said.

His remarks come as Kenya continues to strengthen its anti-doping programme. The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) says its work includes education, testing and investigations aimed at protecting clean athletes and promoting fair play.

Murkomen said the government was working to deal with people he described as “cartels and criminals” running pharmacies and other facilities that could expose athletes to prohibited substances.

“The government, the sports environment is working very hard to deal with the cartels and the criminals who are running pharmacies or running facilities that they want to misuse our children,” he said.

The CS also said anti-doping would be given special attention during the tournament, with the Sports Ministry expected to organise a conference on issues affecting the country’s sporting sector.

“I’m hoping that in the middle of this competition, Sports Ministry will put together a conference to discuss various subjects on the sports arena, including this issue of anti-doping,” Murkomen said.

The tournament will also have strict eligibility rules aimed at giving upcoming players an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Murkomen said players already registered in Division Two leagues and above will not be allowed to participate.

“If a player is already registered as a player within Division Two and up, we will not allow them to play,” he said.

He said the decision was intended to give unknown players a chance to attract the attention of professional clubs.

“This is an opportunity for us to seek and market new talent for people who have not been seen,” Murkomen said.

He added that teams and clubs would be encouraged to attend the matches and identify promising players.

The tournament will follow a registration system beginning at village level, with organisers expected to ensure that players do not change teams along the way.

The competition is also expected to attract intense interest because of the money at stake.

Murkomen said the eventual winner could take home a cumulative Sh1.75 million after progressing through the different stages of the competition.

At the ward level, the winner will receive Sh50,000, while the second, third and fourth-placed teams will receive Sh25,000, Sh15,000 and Sh10,000 respectively.

At sub-county level, the winner will receive Sh200,000, followed by Sh150,000 for the runner-up, Sh100,000 for third place and Sh50,000 for fourth.

At county level, the winner will receive Sh500,000, with Sh250,000 going to the runner-up, Sh150,000 to third place and Sh100,000 to fourth.

The final in Eldoret will offer Sh1 million to the winner, Sh750,000 to the runner-up and Sh500,000 to the third-placed team.

Murkomen said a player or team that wins through all the stages could therefore accumulate Sh1.75 million.

“Do you know now how the stakes are high? If 22 people or about 30 people know that in less than a month they will go home with 1.75 million shillings?” he asked.

He warned that the high stakes made fairness and proper organisation critical.

“That is why the organization of this thing is very important. Fairness, referee must be fair,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen also said the government would rely on existing public officers and county structures to reduce the cost of organising the tournament.

County sports officials, ward administrators and other county employees will help coordinate the competition as part of their normal duties.

National Government Administration Officers, from county commissioners to chiefs and village elders, will also support the tournament without being hired separately for the event.

Murkomen said county health departments would similarly provide medical officers and ambulances at sporting venues.

“The only people we are going to pay is referees and village organizers… which is part of pesa mfukoni to mwananchi,” he said.

The Mashujaa Day sporting activities are part of wider preparations for the national celebrations, with Uasin Gishu expected to host the main celebrations in Eldoret on October 20, 2026.

Murkomen said the sporting programme would also focus on security, sports infrastructure, talent development, clean sport and gender-based violence.