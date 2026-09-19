CS Ruku Returns Axe to Mt Kenya Elders, Takes Up Reconciliation Mandate

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 19 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has returned the axe to Mt Kenya Region elders, abandoning the push to divide the mountain and taking up a new mandate to champion reconciliation and unity.

During a traditional ceremony with elders, Ruku handed back the axe, a symbolic gesture marking the end of calls to split the Mt Kenya region.

The elders subsequently handed Ruku a flywhisk and tasked him with taking the message of reconciliation and unity to the people of the region and the country at large.

The symbolic exchange marked a shift from division to reconciliation, with the elders directing Ruku to use his leadership position to promote cohesion and bring together communities within Mt Kenya.

Ruku was also tasked with extending the message beyond the region by preaching national unity and encouraging Kenyans to embrace reconciliation.

The elders’ decision to take back the axe and hand Ruku the flywhisk was presented as a symbolic end to the clamour for dividing the mountain.

The ceremony placed emphasis on unity within the Mt Kenya region while calling for a broader national reconciliation agenda.

Ruku’s new role, as assigned by the elders, will involve championing unity and reconciliation as part of efforts to address divisions within the region and across the country.