Mudavadi seeks deeper Kenya-Hungary trade and investment ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Kenya is seeking to deepen economic ties with Hungary as part of efforts to diversify its international markets and attract investment, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi said the discussions focused on strengthening Kenya-Hungary relations and translating diplomatic ties into greater economic opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and young people.

He made the remarks after meeting Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Orbán on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The talks explored opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment, strengthen development cooperation and deepen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“Kenya is looking beyond traditional markets to build stronger economic connections across Europe,” Mudavadi said.

He said Kenya’s economic diplomacy was aimed at attracting investment, opening new markets for Kenyan enterprises and creating opportunities for young people.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the government was particularly interested in partnerships that can connect Kenyan talent and businesses to international markets while contributing to job creation and economic growth.

Mudavadi said the engagement with Hungary formed part of Kenya’s broader efforts to strengthen international economic partnerships.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has identified trade, investment, value-added exports, technology transfer and local manufacturing as key areas of Kenya’s economic diplomacy.

Kenya and Hungary have previously identified trade and investment, education and agriculture among areas with potential for deeper cooperation.

During an earlier high-level engagement, Kenya highlighted opportunities for increased Hungarian investment and stronger commercial links, while also pointing to Hungary’s support for education through the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programme.

Mudavadi said the latest discussions were aimed at building on such cooperation and identifying additional opportunities for businesses and investors.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said stronger economic ties should translate into tangible opportunities for Kenyans.

He said the government wants international partnerships to open markets for Kenyan enterprises, attract capital and create pathways for young people to participate in the global economy.

The discussions also covered development cooperation and closer people-to-people links, which Kenya sees as important in strengthening long-term bilateral relations.

Mudavadi said Kenya would continue pursuing partnerships that support investment, enterprise development and shared economic growth.

The engagement came as Kenya steps up its diplomatic and economic outreach during the UN General Assembly, with the government seeking to position the country as a destination for investment and a gateway to wider African markets.