Kenya, Panama Discuss Trade and Investment as Nairobi Embassy Proposal Advances

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Kenya is seeking to deepen trade and investment ties with Panama as part of efforts to expand the country’s economic links with Latin America.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said he held talks with Panama’s Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez in New York on expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Mudavadi said the discussions focused on trade and investment, maritime affairs, climate action and multilateral diplomacy, as well as Panama’s proposed establishment of an embassy in Nairobi.

The talks were held on the sidelines of Kenya’s diplomatic engagements in New York, where the country is participating in the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

According to Mudavadi, Kenya and Panama are exploring ways to connect Kenya’s position as a gateway to African markets with Panama’s established logistics and financial networks.

“Kenya is building new bridges between Africa and Latin America, opening fresh pathways for trade, investment and opportunity,” Mudavadi said.

He said stronger Kenya-Panama relations could create additional opportunities for Kenyan businesses and young people while expanding the country’s economic reach beyond traditional markets.

The proposed cooperation comes as Kenya seeks to diversify its trade and investment partnerships and strengthen economic diplomacy.

Mudavadi has previously said Kenya is pursuing greater value-added exports, increased trade and investment, technology transfer, digital economy growth and stronger local manufacturing as part of its economic diplomacy agenda.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has also been encouraging diplomatic partners to strengthen connections between Kenyan institutions and investors, businesses and financial institutions in their respective countries.

A deeper relationship with Panama could provide another channel for Kenya to engage Latin American markets while leveraging Panama’s role in global logistics and finance.

The two officials also discussed Panama’s proposed opening of an embassy in Nairobi.

The establishment of a diplomatic mission would provide a formal platform for strengthening bilateral engagement across trade, investment, maritime affairs and other areas of mutual interest.

Kenya currently hosts resident foreign diplomatic missions as part of its wider engagement with countries and international organisations. The State Department for Foreign Affairs oversees Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad and manages relations with resident and non-resident diplomatic missions in the country.

Mudavadi said the ambition was to build a more dynamic partnership capable of connecting markets and creating opportunities for businesses and young people in both regions.

The discussions also included cooperation on climate action and multilateral diplomacy, reflecting areas where Kenya and Panama can pursue engagement through international institutions.

The proposed expansion of Kenya-Panama relations comes as Nairobi continues to pursue broader diplomatic and economic partnerships beyond Africa, with trade, investment, technology and economic opportunities increasingly featuring in Kenya’s foreign policy engagements.