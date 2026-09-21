Kenya Signs Hoover Institution Agreement to Boost Research, Policy Dialogue and Innovation

NEW YORK, USA, Sep 21 – Kenya has signed an agreement with the Hoover Institution to strengthen cooperation in research, policy dialogue and knowledge exchange, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi said the agreement would provide Kenya with an opportunity to tap into global research and expertise to support policymaking, innovation and national development priorities.

The agreement was signed during Mudavadi’s engagement with the Hoover Institution in New York ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81).

“The best partnerships don’t just exchange ideas; they turn knowledge into solutions and opportunities for our people,” Mudavadi said.

He said the partnership would create a pathway for Kenya to access research and global expertise that can contribute to evidence-based policy development.

According to Mudavadi, cooperation with the Hoover Institution will focus on strengthening research collaboration, policy discussions and the exchange of knowledge.

He said Kenya’s engagement with global research institutions was intended to help translate international expertise into practical solutions aligned with the country’s development priorities.

The partnership comes as Kenya continues to pursue international collaborations in areas including research, technology, innovation, education and economic development.

Mudavadi said the government wants such partnerships to produce tangible benefits for Kenyans rather than remain limited to diplomatic engagements.

Mudavadi said the cooperation would particularly support efforts aimed at creating opportunities for young Kenyans.

He said access to global expertise and research could help Kenya strengthen innovation and inform policies that respond to the country’s long-term development needs.

“As the world gathers in New York, our focus is clear: build partnerships that bring global knowledge home and translate it into tangible progress for Kenyans, particularly the next generation,” he said.

The engagement forms part of Kenya’s wider diplomatic activities ahead of the UN General Assembly, where the country is expected to pursue partnerships around development, international cooperation and global policy issues.