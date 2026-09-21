Former IEBC official fined Sh80,000 for using fake degree certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – A former Assistant Elections Officer at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been convicted and fined Sh80,000 for uttering a false academic certificate.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said George Kipyatich Kibor was convicted by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in a judgment delivered on September 17, 2026.

The court fined Kibor Sh80,000 and ordered that he serve eight months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the EACC, investigations established that Kibor submitted a forged Bachelor of Business Management (Finance and Banking) degree certificate purportedly issued by Moi University.

The certificate was allegedly submitted in support of his application for promotion from IEBC Grade 8 to Grade 7.

The anti-corruption agency said investigations subsequently led to Kibor’s arrest and prosecution.

He was charged before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on March 10, 2026, with forgery of a degree certificate and uttering a false document.

The EACC said Kibor was acquitted of the forgery charge but was convicted for uttering a false document.

The court subsequently imposed the Sh80,000 fine, with an eight-month custodial sentence as an alternative in the event of default.

The EACC welcomed the conviction and sentence, saying the outcome should deter individuals from engaging in similar conduct.

The commission said the case demonstrates the consequences of using false academic documents to obtain employment-related benefits or advancement.