LSK maintains targeted court boycott as judicial accountability reforms stall

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 26 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has reaffirmed its targeted boycott of selected courts, saying the action will continue until the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) makes progress on key judicial accountability and integrity reforms.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Friday, LSK President Charles Kanjama, accompanied by council members and representatives of the West Kenya branch, said the boycott remained in force following the end of the judicial recess.

Kanjama said LSK members had been directed to continue avoiding appearances before the judges and judicial officers identified under the targeted boycott until further notice.

“The targeted court boycott remains in force. Members are therefore reminded to refrain from appearing before judges and judicial officers identified under the targeted court boycott until further communication by the society,” Kanjama said.

The boycott affects about fifteen judicial officers, including six Supreme Court judges, according to LSK. The body did not identify the specific judges.

The society said the action followed what it described as stalled implementation of commitments reached during a joint meeting with the JSC in late July.

Among the outstanding issues are the delayed introduction of an electronic complaint-tracking system, slow progress in establishing court station integrity committees and pending judicial performance reporting mechanisms.

LSK said the measures are intended to strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in the Judiciary.

Kanjama said the targeted action is also linked to judges who have obtained court orders blocking investigations into their conduct by the JSC or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He stressed that the boycott should not be interpreted as a declaration that the affected judicial officers are guilty of wrongdoing.

“What we are telling them is that you have not been found liable or guilty. Please go and defend your innocence before the Judicial Service Commission,” Kanjama said.

LSK said it would continue engaging the JSC while monitoring implementation of the measures agreed upon by the two institutions.

Kanjama said the boycott remained subject to developments in the accountability process, meaning the number of affected judicial officers could change depending on the level of compliance and progress made by the relevant institutions.

LSK warns against unqualified legal practitioners

Separately, LSK raised concern over the growing presence of individuals allegedly practising law without the required qualifications or valid practising certificates.

The society said it was working with branch leadership, the Judiciary and other stakeholders to identify and take action against individuals impersonating advocates or unlawfully offering legal services.

“The Law Society of Kenya is very concerned about non-lawyers, lawyers who don’t have practising certificates, and others who are quacks masquerading as lawyers and lowering the quality of legal services. Action will be taken against all of them,” Kanjama said.

LSK said the crackdown is intended to protect members of the public from unqualified legal practitioners and safeguard professional standards within the legal sector.