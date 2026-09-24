Two arrested after allegedly taking Sh30,000 to kill EACC probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — Two women have been arrested in Western Kenya after allegedly demanding KSh100,000 from a person under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), claiming they had connections within the agency that could have the case terminated.

EACC said Hellen Hashiali Masinde and Violet Ndakwa, both from Kakamega County, were arrested after allegedly receiving KSh30,000 as part of the demanded payment.

The suspects allegedly claimed to have “networks” within the anti-graft agency that could influence the outcome of the investigation.

The two were arrested yesterday after receiving the KSh30,000, according to the EACC.

“The two are believed to be part of a group of fraudsters operating in the Western Region who either impersonate EACC officers or falsely claim to have the ability to influence matters under investigation by the Commission,” EACC said.

EACC said the suspects were processed at its Western Regional Office before being booked at Bungoma Central Police Station, where they remain pending completion of investigations.

The commission cautioned members of the public against paying people who claim they can influence EACC investigations or other proceedings.

It urged anyone approached by individuals making such claims to report them to the commission promptly.

EACC did not say whether the person who allegedly paid the money was the subject of a specific corruption offence or provide further details on the underlying investigation.