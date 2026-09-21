18 Suspects in Jovenel Moise Killing Extradited to US to Face Trial

Eighteen suspects accused of involvement in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have been extradited from Haiti to the United States to face federal charges in Florida.

The suspects were flown from Port-au-Prince to South Florida aboard a US military aircraft, marking a major development in the long-running investigation into the killing of Moïse. US authorities said the defendants will face trial in federal court in Florida.

US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones said the transfer marked a new phase in efforts to establish accountability for the assassination.

He said US authorities would continue following evidence relating to people alleged to have financed, facilitated, supported or participated in the plot.

The 18 suspects include 17 former Colombian soldiers and Joseph Badio, a former employee of Haiti’s Ministry of Justice, according to the Associated Press.

US authorities have indicted 30 people in connection with the assassination, with the latest operation involving the transfer of the 18 defendants from Haiti and arrests of other suspects in the US and abroad.

The suspects had remained in Haiti for years as judicial proceedings faced repeated delays.

The Haitian justice system has struggled to advance the case amid widespread gang violence, threats against judges and the deterioration of judicial institutions.

Moïse, 53, was assassinated on July 7, 2021, when armed attackers stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

His wife, Martine Moïse, was also seriously wounded during the attack.

The killing plunged Haiti deeper into a political crisis and left the country without an elected national leader. The subsequent deterioration in security has seen armed gangs expand their control over large parts of Port-au-Prince.

US prosecutors have alleged that the assassination plot involved people seeking financial gain and business opportunities following Moïse’s removal.

The extradition comes months after a federal jury in Miami convicted four men over their roles in the plot.

In May 2026, Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla and James Solages were found guilty of charges linked to the conspiracy to kill or kidnap Moïse and provide material support for the operation.

The four defendants face life imprisonment.

At least five other defendants have previously pleaded guilty in the US and are serving life sentences, according to US authorities.

One of those still awaiting trial is Christian Sanon, a Haitian-American whom prosecutors have accused of being selected by alleged conspirators to replace Moïse if the operation succeeded.

The case has been repeatedly delayed in Haiti, with judicial officials facing serious security challenges.

Investigations have been affected by threats against judges, resignations by judicial officials and attacks by armed gangs on government institutions and court facilities.

The Port-au-Prince courthouse where judges were handling parts of the case has also been affected by gang control and insecurity, complicating efforts to conduct proceedings in Haiti.

The transfer of the suspects to the US therefore shifts another major stage of the case to the American justice system.

Haitian authorities cooperated with the extradition, while US prosecutors have continued to pursue suspects allegedly connected to the international plot.

Quiñones said the investigation would continue beyond those already brought before US courts.

The FBI and other US agencies have said they remain committed to identifying and prosecuting individuals who allegedly financed, facilitated or otherwise supported the assassination plot.

US authorities say the case involved activities extending beyond Haiti, including alleged planning and financing in South Florida.

The latest extraditions bring renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding Moïse’s assassination more than five years after his death, while also highlighting the continuing challenges facing Haiti’s justice system.

With the 18 suspects now in the United States, the next phase of the case will unfold in a Florida federal court.