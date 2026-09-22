Uhuru: ‘To this day, I know Raila won in 2022’

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday asserted that Raila Odinga won the presidential contest against President William Ruto in the 2022 election.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party handover as he stepped down from the party’s leadership, Uhuru said he and Jubilee members had done everything possible to support Raila’s presidential bid.

“And votes were cast, and to this day, I know that he won that election. I know that. We know, we know!” Uhuru said.

Uhuru questioned how his side could have lost the election, pointing to the number of MPs, senators and other positions won by the coalition.

“How can they say they won when we had more MPs than any of those other parties? We had more senators than them. We had more positions than them. How else did we lose?” he asked.

He also pushed back against claims that the 2022 election was a contest between him and Ruto.

“Was Uhuru Kenyatta on the ballot, or was it Raila Odinga on the ballot?” he asked.

Uhuru said he was supporting Raila and questioned why political rivals continued to frame the election as a defeat for him.

“Wasn’t I just Raila’s supporter?” he asked.

Uhuru recalled how Jubilee joined hands with Raila after the 2018 handshake and later supported his presidential bid.

He said the decision was driven by an effort to promote unity and prevent political conflict.

“We did everything we could to help Baba become the President of our Republic of Kenya. We did it all,” Uhuru said.

His remarks revive a dispute that has persisted since the August 2022 election, with Raila and some of his allies previously challenging the official results.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the 2022 presidential election petitions and upheld the declared result.

The former President also revisited one of the central themes of the 2022 campaign the “hustlers versus dynasties” narrative.

Uhuru questioned who actually qualifies as a hustler or a dynasty.

“My people, today I ask myself: Who are the real hustlers, and who are the dynasties?” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

He accused politicians of using divisive politics and warned against turning Kenya’s communities against each other.

“Can this Nairobi exist without the Kamba, Kikuyu, Kisii, Luo, Luhya, Kalenjin, Coastal people, Somali everyone?” Uhuru asked.

“That’s what makes Nairobi,” he said.

The remarks came as Uhuru formally stepped aside from Jubilee’s top position and backed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as the party prepares for the 2027 election.

Uhuru said he would move to a senior advisory position while remaining a Jubilee member.

He described Matiang’i as a wise, hardworking leader who loves Kenyans and has no malice.

He later directly asked Jubilee members to accept Matiang’i to take his place.

“Agree to welcome Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i to take my place,” Uhuru told the delegates.

The crowd responded in the affirmative.

Uhuru also urged Jubilee to begin organising early for 2027, including identifying candidates for MCA, governor, Senate and parliamentary seats.

He said the party should also have a presidential candidate who can engage with other political formations.

Despite leaving the formal party leadership position, Uhuru insisted he was not disappearing from Jubilee.

“I’m going nowhere. I am still a Jubilee member,” he said.

His handover follows a High Court ruling that barred retired presidents from holding formal political party leadership positions beyond six months after leaving State House, while allowing them to participate in political parties.