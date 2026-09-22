Jakakimba highlights youth, investment and economic transformation at global Africa forum

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – Kenya’s youthful population, economic transformation and Africa’s growing role in the global economy have taken centre stage at the Unstoppable Africa forum in New York.

The high-level gathering, organised by the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) under the United Nations Global Compact, is being held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The forum has brought together Heads of State, business leaders, investors, policymakers, UN officials, entrepreneurs and other influential players to discuss Africa’s economic future.

Among the Kenyan participants is legal and policy expert Silas Jakakimba, who has taken part in GABI discussions for the past four years.

This year’s forum is being held under the theme, “Powering Business to Scale Economies and Shape the Future,” with discussions focusing on how investment and business can accelerate economic growth across Africa.

Jakakimba has used the platform to highlight the potential of Africa’s youthful population, natural resources and expanding markets, while emphasising the need to connect these assets with investment, technology, entrepreneurship and value creation.

“Africa must harness its youthful population, abundant natural resources and rapidly expanding markets to become a global powerhouse for innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth,” he said.

The discussions come as African countries seek to move beyond their traditional role as exporters of raw materials and position themselves as destinations for investment, manufacturing, innovation and value addition.

For Kenya, the youth question remains central to this transformation, given the country’s large young population and the growing demand for jobs, skills, entrepreneurship and access to technology.

Jakakimba said Africa needs to create an environment where young people can become creators of businesses, technologies and solutions rather than remaining consumers or exporters of talent.

The forum is also examining the role of stronger partnerships between governments and the private sector in unlocking investment and expanding economic opportunities.

A key theme is Africa’s need to retain more value from its natural resources by investing in processing, manufacturing and industries capable of competing in global markets.

The discussions have implications for Kenya across sectors including mining, agriculture, the Blue Economy, manufacturing, technology, financial services, infrastructure and the creative economy.

With Africa attracting growing global attention because of its markets, resources, demographics and innovation potential, the New York forum provides an opportunity for African leaders and businesses to engage international investors on the continent’s economic direction.

Jakakimba’s participation places a Kenyan perspective within the broader discussions on youth, investment, policy and inclusive economic growth.

As world leaders gather in New York for UNGA, the discussions underscore the growing emphasis on how Africa can translate its people, resources and ideas into sustainable economic value.

The forum also provides an opportunity for African stakeholders to explore partnerships that can support job creation, entrepreneurship, technology adoption and industrial development across the continent.

Jakakimba is a Kenyan legal and policy expert specialising in advisory work across the corporate and public sectors.