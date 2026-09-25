Kisumu launches 2026 ECD regulations to strengthen early childhood education

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 25 – The Kisumu County Government has launched new regulations to guide the implementation of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Education Act, 2023, in a move aimed at strengthening the management, quality and delivery of early childhood education services across the county.

The 2026 ECD regulations provide an operational framework for ECD centres and daycare facilities, outlining requirements for registration, learning infrastructure, nutrition programmes and the general welfare of children.

County officials said the regulations are intended to translate the provisions of the 2023 ECD Education Act into practical measures that can be implemented at centres across Kisumu.

The county described the framework as one of the most comprehensive regulatory measures for the ECD sector at the county level.

Speaking during the launch, County Executive Committee Member for Education, Technical Training, Innovation and Social Services John Awiti said the regulations would provide a firm foundation for improving early childhood education.

“This is one of the most fundamental milestones that we are making because we now have the document that will assist us and enable us to lay a stronger foundation for the future of our children,” Awiti said.

Awiti said the regulations address the establishment and registration of ECD centres, standards for learning environments and the provision of nutrition and feeding programmes for young children.

County Chief Officer for Education, Technical Training, Innovation and Social Services Bovince Ochieng said implementation would focus on creating environments that support children’s learning and overall development.

“We ensure that our children have proper feeding programmes as well as nutrition at the early age, because we are looking at the holistic development of our children mentally, psychologically, academically and also in terms of their well-being,” Ochieng said.

He said proper infrastructure and an appropriate curriculum would also be critical to ensuring that the regulations achieve their intended objectives.

Ochieng added that implementation would require coordinated efforts between the county government, education stakeholders and partners involved in the ECD sector.

Director of Education in charge of Early Childhood Wilikister Odera said the focus would now shift to implementing the provisions contained in the Act and the new regulations.

“As a director, I now know that the only work that is remaining is implementation of the regulation. As the one leading the actors on the ground, we are going to ensure that we do full implementation of the regulation,” Odera said.

She said the county would work with various partners to identify areas of collaboration and partnership to ensure all components of the regulatory framework are put into practice.

“Whatever is contained within the Act as well as the regulation, we will make sure that we incorporate them within the document, and as different partners, we will see the areas of collaboration and partnership so that we make sure that all the components of the document are implemented,” Odera said.

Assembly leaders and county executive officials who attended the launch pledged to support implementation of the framework, saying the regulations would provide a legal basis for coordinating ECD activities, child welfare programmes and partnerships within the sector.

The county government is expected to work with ECD centre managers, teachers, parents, development partners and other stakeholders as implementation of the regulations gets underway.