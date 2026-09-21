Three Arrested as Police Recover 160 Litres of Illicit Brew, 39 Bhang Packages

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Police have arrested three suspects and recovered 160 litres of illicit brew and 39 packages of suspected cannabis sativa (bhang) during separate operations in Tharaka Nithi and Garissa counties.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the raids were conducted as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit brews and narcotics.

In Tharaka Nithi County, officers from Kajuki Police Post, working alongside National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), raided an area in Nkungani Village.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 160 litres of Mugacha, an illicit brew, according to police.

In a separate operation in Garissa County, officers from Iftin Police Station raided Ziwani Village following what the NPS described as actionable intelligence.

Police arrested one suspect who was allegedly found in possession of 39 packages of suspected cannabis sativa (bhang).

The NPS said the recovered illicit brew and suspected narcotics had been secured as exhibits.

The three suspects remain in police custody and are awaiting arraignment in court.

The latest operations form part of ongoing police efforts targeting the production, distribution and possession of illicit alcoholic drinks and narcotic substances across the country.

The NPS has continued to urge members of the public to provide information to law enforcement agencies on activities linked to illicit brews and drug trafficking.