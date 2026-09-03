NACADA seizes over 4,000 counterfeit alcoholic products in Kayole crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized more than 4,000 counterfeit alcoholic products during a multi-agency crackdown in Kayole, Nairobi.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday afternoon, targeted an alleged distribution hub in the area and resulted in the confiscation of more than 250 cartons of assorted counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

Two suspects were arrested during the raid and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station pending arraignment in court on Thursday.

The operation brought together officers from NACADA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Gang Prevention Unit (NGAPU).

NACADA said the coordinated operation was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle supply networks involved in the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit and illicit alcoholic products.

The Kayole seizure follows a series of similar operations in Eastleigh, Jericho, Mukuru Kwa Njenga and South B, where authorities have recovered counterfeit alcoholic beverages and narcotics.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa credited members of the public with providing intelligence that has helped authorities identify and disrupt illegal alcohol distribution networks.

“I thank the public for continuing to volunteer valuable and actionable intelligence on unlawful alcohol counterfeiting activities within our neighbourhoods, which continue to yield positive results,” Omerikwa said.

He said the government remained committed to tackling alcohol and drug abuse, warning individuals involved in counterfeit alcohol production and distribution that enforcement agencies would continue pursuing them.

Omerikwa said NACADA’s strategy goes beyond enforcement and includes measures to support people struggling with substance use disorders.

He noted that the Authority is pursuing supply suppression while also strengthening community-based rehabilitation programmes aimed at prevention, treatment and reintegration.

NACADA has previously unveiled a Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework for Substance Use Disorders, which seeks to promote rehabilitation and reintegration alongside enforcement measures.

The Authority said the approach recognises substance use disorders as both a public health concern and a national security challenge.

The two suspects arrested in Kayole are expected to face charges in court as investigations continue.

NACADA warned manufacturers, distributors and alcohol outlets involved in the sale of counterfeit and illicit products that the crackdown would continue in other high-risk areas.

The Authority also urged members of the public to share information on suspected counterfeit alcohol and drug-related activities through its official social media platforms or the free helpline 1192.

NACADA said information provided by members of the public is treated confidentially and used to support enforcement operations.

The latest operation comes amid sustained efforts by government agencies to curb the circulation of counterfeit alcohol, which authorities say poses significant risks to public health and safety.