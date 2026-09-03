Man Charged Over Alleged Sh28mn Housing Fraud Targeting 22 Victims

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – A director of Gladdens Homes Limited has been charged with allegedly defrauding 22 people of a total KSh28 million in a housing scheme under investigation by detectives.

Bildad Wambua was arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts on Wednesday, September 2, where he faced multiple counts of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code and money laundering.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Wambua allegedly operated the scheme between 2024 and 2026, targeting members of the public seeking to purchase houses in Nairobi.

Detectives based at the Starehe Sub-County offices allege that Wambua represented to prospective buyers that they could purchase houses of different designs and sizes on Land Title No. Nairobi/Block A 40/474.

The property was allegedly presented to potential buyers as part of the purported Urban Housing Renewable Development LPP project.

The victims are said to have made payments through Gladdens Homes Agency, a privately registered entity associated with Wambua, after allegedly being induced by representations about the housing development.

The DCI said investigations established that 22 victims had allegedly lost a combined KSh28 million through the scheme.

The prosecution opposed the accused’s release on bond, with the court set to deliver its ruling on the bond application on Thursday, September 3.

The case will return to court for mention on October 15, 2026.

The DCI has appealed to members of the public who may have entered into similar transactions with Wambua or Gladdens Homes Agency and believe they were defrauded to report to the DCI Starehe Sub-County offices.

Detectives have also urged Kenyans to conduct due diligence before committing money to property transactions and to promptly report suspected fraud to law enforcement authorities.

The allegations against Wambua have not been proved in court, and he remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.