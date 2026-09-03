Twin Toddlers Drown in Water-Filled Quarry Near Their Home in Siaya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Two-and-a-half-year-old twins have drowned in a water-filled quarry in Nyajuok area, Siaya County.

Police said the incident was reported at around 7:20pm on Tuesday, September 1, after members of the public alerted officers about the drowning at Kandemba ‘A’ Village in Nyajuok Sub-location, South Alego Location.

Officers from Kogelo Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the DCI Siaya Sub-County Headquarters, visited the scene and found the bodies of Harriet Akoth and Hallian Odhiambo lying on the ground after they had been retrieved from the quarry by members of the public.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the twins had been left at home in the morning by their mother, Caroline Atieno, under the care of their immediate neighbour, identified as Irene Achieng.

Police said the children went outside to play after lunch and are believed to have wandered to the quarry, which is about 200 metres from their home and was filled with stagnant water.

The caretaker was later alerted by villagers about the drowning incident.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed and documented the scene before the bodies were moved to the Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending autopsy.