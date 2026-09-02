NPS launches probe to identify armed men behind abduction of Standard Group Editor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 — The National Police Service has launched investigations to establish the identities of heavily armed men who allegedly abducted Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich.

The NPS said its Anti-Abduction Unit was investigating the circumstances surrounding Kiprotich’s disappearance, including the identities of the men reportedly seen ordering occupants out of a vehicle along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night.

Kiprotich was found safe near Masinga Dam early Wednesday after spending about nine hours in the hands of his alleged abductors.

“The Inspector General of Police has accordingly ordered immediate investigations to determine what transpired, including the identity of the heavily armed individuals reportedly seen ordering occupants out of their vehicle,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement.

The police said the Anti-Abduction Unit, established specifically to investigate abductions and disappearances, was actively pursuing the case and would work to ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

“Our Anti-Abduction Unit, specifically established to address abductions and disappearances, is actively investigating and will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” Nyaga said.

The NPS condemned the incident and warned against attempts to intimidate journalists or interfere with constitutional rights, including press freedom.

“We unequivocally condemn any act of kidnapping, abduction, or intimidation intended to interfere with press freedom or any other constitutional right,” Nyaga said.

The police also pledged a transparent investigation, saying “no one is above the law.”

The latest probe comes amid growing pressure on security agencies to account for attacks against journalists, with the Media Council of Kenya saying Kiprotich had previously reported a similar ordeal in Nakuru County without any arrests being made.

MCK Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Council David Omwoyo called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure those responsible for the latest incident are identified and prosecuted.

The Council said it had documented several cases of violations against journalists and forwarded them to the police for investigation and prosecution, but with limited success.

“MCK has monitored and documented several dire cases of press freedom violations and crimes against journalists and presented them to the Inspector General of Police for investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators without success,” the Council said.

MCK said the latest incident had heightened concerns over the safety of journalists and the effectiveness of security agencies in responding to attacks against media practitioners.

It said the Director of Public Prosecutions had already directed police to act within 30 days on several cases involving violations against journalists that had been forwarded to the Inspector General.

The Council urged security agencies to deploy their intelligence and investigative capabilities to establish who was behind Kiprotich’s abduction and bring those responsible to justice.

The Standard Group has described the incident as a possible targeted attack and linked it to a June 27 attempt to seize Kiprotich in Nakuru.

According to the media house, investigations into the earlier incident traced the vehicle allegedly used by the attackers to the National Police Service’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, although no one had been held accountable.

The revelation has intensified calls for authorities to establish whether the two incidents are connected and determine the motive behind the attacks.

MCK also raised concern over what it described as the recent trolling and profiling of editors from different media houses on social media, citing cases involving editors at Nation Media Group.

It warned that attacks, threats and intimidation targeting journalists undermine press freedom and the public’s right to access information, both protected under Article 34 of the Constitution.

“The impunity for crimes against journalists in the country and increasing cases of press freedom violations is a major concern for the Council,” MCK said.

The Council said the State has a responsibility to protect journalists from intimidation and harassment, warning that attacks on media practitioners ultimately threaten democratic accountability.