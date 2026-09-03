Chinese gold miner dies after falling into 147-foot pit in Siaya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – A 59-year-old Chinese national has died after losing consciousness and falling into a gold mining pit in Lumba Village, South Ramba Sub-location, North Asembo Location in Siaya County.

Police said the incident occurred at the ArmLight Gold Mining Site One on Tuesday, shortly before 2am.

According to a report filed at Ndori Police Station, the deceased, identified as Jiang Minqiao, had reported for duty at the gold mine at around 10pm on September 1 alongside another Chinese national, identified as Zheng Weishui.

The two were reportedly working inside a mining pit measuring approximately 147 feet deep.

At around 1:39am, as the two workers were ascending from the pit, Zheng reportedly told police that Jiang lost consciousness and fell into the pit when they were about two metres from the ground.

Jiang sustained severe injuries, including a head injury and fractures to both hands and legs. He died at the scene.

The incident was reported by the site’s manager, who alerted the authorities.

Officers from the Ndori Sub-County Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene and processed and documented it as part of investigations into the incident.

The body was later moved to the Aga Khan Hospital mortuary in Kisumu, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have classified the incident as a sudden death and death of a foreign national as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.