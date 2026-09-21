DCI Arrests Woman After 12 Bhang Rolls Found Hidden in Bread, 300 Rolls Recovered in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after police allegedly discovered bhang concealed inside a loaf of bread she had taken to a detained boyfriend at Buruburu Police Station.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers manning the station’s report office became suspicious after the package containing the bread was presented to them.

According to the DCI, the woman, identified as Bernice Achieng, had visited her boyfriend, who is being held at the station, and asked officers to deliver the loaf to him.

A search of the unsealed package allegedly uncovered five rolls of bhang and a matchbox hidden inside the loaf.

Police subsequently searched Achieng’s jacket and allegedly recovered seven more rolls of bhang, bringing the total number of rolls recovered from her to 12.

The DCI said Achieng remains in custody, with the recovered items secured as exhibits, and is expected to be arraigned.

In a separate incident in Thika, police arrested a suspected drug peddler after a motorcycle chase ended in a crash in Kairi, Thika West.

The DCI identified the suspect as John Mwangi, alias “Bombay”, and said officers recovered more than 300 rolls of bhang from his motorcycle.

According to the police, Mwangi and a female pillion passenger were travelling on a motorcycle when they encountered a police roadblock.

The two allegedly attempted to evade the officers by speeding away.

The chase ended near Ree Supermarket, where the rider reportedly lost control of the motorcycle after hitting a speed bump.

The motorcycle crashed, allowing the female passenger to escape into the crowd, according to the DCI.

Mwangi was arrested at the scene.

A subsequent search of the motorcycle allegedly resulted in the recovery of 300 rolls of bhang and an additional 3 kilogrammes of bhang wrapped in yellow polythene and strapped to the motorcycle seat.

Mwangi was taken to Kimuchu Police Station, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The DCI did not provide further details on the identity of the female passenger or whether she had been arrested at the time of the statement.

The two incidents come amid ongoing police operations targeting the possession and distribution of narcotic drugs.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.