DCI recovers motorcycle allegedly used to ferry gunman in lawyer Mbobu murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Detectives investigating the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu have recovered a motorcycle allegedly used to ferry the suspected gunman to and from the scene of the fatal shooting.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the motorcycle was traced following the arrest of Nicholas Lemiso Naula, a boda boda rider suspected of transporting the gunman on the day of the September 9, 2025 shooting.

According to the DCI, Naula told detectives during interrogation that he was riding the motorcycle when he allegedly transported the suspected gunman.

Detectives subsequently traced the motorcycle through a succession of owners before locating and recovering it.

The motorcycle was escorted to the Homicide Offices for further examination.

The DCI said Naula positively identified the recovered motorcycle as the one he had allegedly used to ferry the suspected gunman during the attack.

The recovery adds to evidence detectives are assembling as they seek to reconstruct the events surrounding Mbobu’s killing.

The DCI said the latest breakthrough follows the arrest of three suspects, including the suspected gunman and two boda boda riders.

Investigators have also recovered motorcycles allegedly used to transport the suspected gunman and to trail Mbobu before the shooting.

Detectives are examining the recovered motorcycle as part of efforts to establish its movements and determine its alleged role in the murder.

The DCI said the investigation remains focused on establishing the circumstances surrounding the killing and identifying all those allegedly involved.

Mbobu was shot dead on September 9, 2025, in Nairobi in an incident that triggered a prolonged investigation by homicide detectives.

The DCI said detectives are continuing to piece together the chain of events surrounding the killing as they pursue additional suspects and evidence.

The latest recovery comes as investigators seek to establish the full circumstances of the murder and build the case against those suspected of involvement.

The allegations against the suspects remain subject to the ongoing investigation and the judicial process.