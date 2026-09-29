KeNHA gives roadside traders 30 days to vacate road reserves

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 29 -The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has given traders and other occupants who have encroached on road reserves along four major highways 30 days to remove their structures and vacate the affected areas.

In a notice issued by Director-General Luka Kimeli, KeNHA said all illegal occupants must clear their goods, structures and other forms of encroachment by Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The authority warned that those who fail to comply within the stipulated period will have their property removed at their own cost.

The directive affects sections of the Likoni-Ukunda-Lunga Lunga (A7), Kilifi-Malindi-Garsen-Witu (A7), Maili Tisa-Kitale (B14) and Eldoret-Nyaru (B124) roads.

“KeNHA hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorised structures, along the listed roads to remove their structures and vacate the road reserves,” the authority said.

The clearance is intended to create room for planned road improvement works, including the construction and upgrading of service roads, bus bays and drainage systems along the affected routes.

KeNHA said the works are part of ongoing performance-based maintenance and road safety improvement programmes aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving road visibility and enhancing safety for motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

The authority said encroachment on road reserves has also contributed to congestion and drainage problems, making the planned clearance necessary before the works can proceed.

KeNHA further warned that occupation of road reserves without authorisation is an offence under Kenyan law, citing the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and the Traffic Act, Cap 403.

“Any structures, or goods, remaining within the said sections of the road reserves shall be removed without further reference to the owners,” the notice states.

The authority said any enforcement action would be undertaken in accordance with the laws governing the protection and management of road reserves, with the cost of removing the structures and goods recovered from their owners.

KeNHA urged all affected occupants to use the 30-day window to voluntarily clear the road reserves and allow the planned maintenance, drainage and road safety works to proceed without disruption.