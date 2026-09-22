DCI arrests suspected sim-swap fraudster posing as SHA registration agent

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – Detectives have arrested a suspected SIM-swap fraudster accused of targeting members of the public, particularly elderly people, by posing as a government official conducting Social Health Authority (SHA) registration.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, 37-year-old Phyllis Njagi, was arrested during a joint intelligence-led operation by detectives from Kilifi South and Nyali.

According to the DCI, the operation followed intelligence indicating that a woman and two men had been moving around Mwea, Machakos, Kitui, Mwingi and other areas while posing as government employees carrying out SHA registration.

The suspects allegedly used the purported registration exercise to obtain personal information from unsuspecting victims.

Detectives said the suspects would then allegedly use the information to swap victims’ SIM cards and gain access to their mobile money accounts and other digital wallets.

The funds were subsequently transferred to accounts allegedly controlled by the suspects.

Acting on the intelligence, detectives mounted an ambush at the Kwa Chief area of Mtwapa, where they arrested Njagi.

At the time of her arrest, she was driving a Mazda CX-5, registration number KDT 012M, which was detained for further examination.

However, her alleged accomplice, identified as John Mango, escaped during the operation and remains at large.

The DCI has appealed to members of the public to assist detectives in identifying and tracing Mango, whose photograph was released alongside that of Njagi.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of several documents and number-plate casings.

Detectives recovered five insurance certificates bearing registration number KDT 012M, two duplicate insurance certificates for motor vehicle KDP 019N, and three insurance certificates for motor vehicle KDS 150J.

Two number-plate casings were also recovered from the vehicle.

The DCI said investigations are ongoing as detectives work to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud network and identify other individuals who may have been involved.

Members of the public have been urged to remain cautious when sharing personal information during registration exercises and to verify the identity and credentials of anyone claiming to be a government official.

The allegations against the suspects have not been tested in court.