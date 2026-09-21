Wetangula, Ruto Allies Rally Budalangi Residents on Flood Safety, Development

BUSIA, Kenya Sep 21 – Kenya Kwanza-aligned leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet stepped up grassroots engagements in Western Kenya on Sunday, combining calls for flood preparedness and enhanced security with political and development messages.

The leaders began their engagements in Budalangi Constituency, Busia County, where they attended a church service and fundraiser before proceeding to Butere Constituency in Kakamega County for a women and boda boda empowerment programme.

Wetangula was accompanied by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe, Kibet and other leaders.

In Budalangi, Kibet urged residents living in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and consider moving to safer and higher ground ahead of the expected heavy rains.

Budalangi is particularly vulnerable to flooding because of its location around the lower River Nzoia and Lake Victoria basin.

Kibet’s warning came as the country prepares for the October-December rainfall season, with authorities stepping up preparedness measures in areas considered vulnerable to flooding.

He urged residents to prioritise their safety and relocate early rather than wait until flooding occurs.

Wetangula, meanwhile, called for enhanced security along Lake Victoria to protect fishermen and other people who depend on the lake for their livelihoods.

The Speaker urged the national government to strengthen surveillance and increase the presence of Coast Guard personnel along the lake.

He said improved security was necessary to safeguard fishermen and support economic activities in communities bordering Lake Victoria.

Wetangula also highlighted development projects in Busia, including health, education, fishing and special economic zone infrastructure.

The leaders later moved to Butere Constituency in Kakamega County, where they joined area MP Tindi Mwale for a women and boda boda empowerment programme at Eshitari Comprehensive School.

The initiative targeted residents from Marama North and Marama West, with women and boda boda operators among the beneficiaries.

Similar empowerment programmes targeting women and boda boda operators have recently been held in Western Kenya as leaders increase grassroots engagements in the region.

Tindi Mwale’s community initiatives have also included women and youth empowerment, bursaries, roads, electricity and water projects in Butere and surrounding areas.

The Butere meeting also turned political, with leaders criticising retired President Uhuru Kenyatta over his recent political activities and what they described as support for opposition efforts against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe said former presidents who had completed their constitutional terms should allow their successors to govern.

He argued that President Ruto should be given room to implement his development agenda.

Senator Eddy Oketch similarly called on Uhuru to allow Ruto to focus on running the government, while praising projects being undertaken by the administration.

The criticism comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Ruto allies increasingly taking their mobilisation campaigns to Western Kenya. Recent engagements in the region have included similar calls for the current administration to be allowed to implement its development agenda.

Wetangula has separately called for political competition to remain peaceful, urging Kenyans to support leaders of their choice without turning political differences into conflict.

The leaders also used the engagements to highlight projects and programmes they said were intended to improve livelihoods across Western Kenya.

Among the projects cited were the construction of dykes along the River Nzoia, alongside initiatives targeting traders, women and boda boda operators.

In Busia, Wetang’ula has also highlighted projects including the Busia County Teaching and Referral Hospital Surgical Ward, Alupe University facilities, Mulukhoba Fish Landing Site and the Busia-Nasewa Special Economic Zone.

The engagements come as political leaders increase their presence at grassroots events across Western Kenya, combining development and empowerment activities with political messaging ahead of the 2027 polls.