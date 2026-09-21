OND 2026: KMSA Warns of Above-Average Rainfall, Urges Kenyans to Prepare Early

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Several parts of Kenya are expected to receive above-average rainfall during the October-December (OND) 2026 season, the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has warned.

In an update issued as the country prepares for the onset of the short rains season, KMSA urged Kenyans and relevant agencies to take early preparedness measures instead of waiting for heavy rains to cause disruptions.

“Let’s not wait for the rains to become a crisis. Prepare early and act early,” the authority said.

The OND season is an important rainfall period for the country, supporting agricultural activities and water resources while also presenting potential risks associated with heavy rainfall.

KMSA encouraged the public to remain informed about weather developments and to take appropriate precautions based on official forecasts.

The warning comes amid heightened attention to weather conditions across the region, with the World Meteorological Organization reporting that El Niño had become established and was expected to intensify, potentially affecting rainfall and temperature patterns and increasing risks associated with floods, drought and extreme heat.

The meteorological agency called on Kenyans to stay informed, remain prepared and act early as the country heads into the three-month rainfall season.

The advice is particularly relevant to communities and sectors vulnerable to heavy rainfall, including farmers, motorists, residents in flood-prone areas and disaster response agencies.

KMSA’s regular forecasts provide updates on rainfall and other weather conditions to support planning by households, farmers and institutions.

The authority is expected to continue issuing more detailed forecasts as the OND season approaches, allowing communities and government agencies to adjust preparedness measures according to emerging weather patterns.

The latest update reinforces the need for early action to minimise the potential impact of heavy rainfall while allowing Kenyans to take advantage of the expected rains.