Nyong’o: Kisumu cuts under-five deaths from 66 to 37 per 1,000

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 25 – Kisumu County has recorded a decline in under-five mortality, with Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o saying deaths have dropped from 66 to 37 per 1,000 live births over the past decade.

Nyong’o attributed the progress to the efforts of health workers, parents and development partners while calling for renewed investment to further reduce child deaths.

The Governor said the county is targeting the UNICEF benchmark of 25 deaths per 1,000 live births.

He made the remarks while participating in discussions on the Child Nutrition Fund Programme, a new initiative supported by UNICEF and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The programme has received an initial investment of Sh10 million for its first year, with the possibility of additional funding as it expands.

The initiative will be implemented through the county’s Department of Public Health and Medical Services and will focus on strengthening community-based child nutrition interventions.

It will also support training for health workers to improve nutrition services and help ensure children receive the care and nourishment needed during their early years.

Nyong’o said improving child nutrition was critical to ensuring children grow up healthier and better prepared for learning.

“To invest in our children’s nutrition is to invest in the future of Kisumu County itself,” Nyong’o said.

The Governor said the county would continue working with development partners to improve child health outcomes and reach the target of 25 under-five deaths per 1,000 live births and beyond.

The brainstorming session brought together County Executive Committee Members Dr Greg Ganda for Health, Kenneth Onyango for Agriculture, Beatrice Wadiaga for Gender and Mwalimu John Awiti for Education.

Representatives from CHAMPS, Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology and Maseno University also participated in the discussions.

The institutions are expected to contribute research, innovation and monitoring expertise to help assess the programme’s impact.

Nyong’o said the collaboration would strengthen efforts to address child nutrition at community level while providing evidence to guide future interventions.

The county government said the programme will complement existing health and nutrition initiatives as Kisumu works towards further reducing preventable child deaths.

The initiative comes as Kenya continues to focus on improving maternal, newborn and child health outcomes through stronger community healthcare, nutrition interventions and health worker capacity.