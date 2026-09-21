Kisumu Building Collapse: Eight Injured, Two in Critical Condition

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 21 – Eight people have been injured after a building collapsed in Maomboleo, Kisumu County, the Kenya Red Cross has said.

The Kenya Red Cross said its teams, working alongside a multi-agency response team, attended to the injured following the incident.

Six of the injured were treated at the scene, while two others who were in critical condition were evacuated to hospital for further medical attention.

“All residents have been successfully evacuated,” the Kenya Red Cross said in an update on Monday.

The agency did not immediately provide details on what caused the building to collapse or the condition of the two people referred to hospital beyond describing them as being in critical condition.

The multi-agency response team remains involved in the aftermath of the incident as authorities assess the situation.

The latest update follows an earlier alert by the Kenya Red Cross confirming a building collapse in Maomboleo and deployment of response teams to the scene.

Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse and assess the safety of the affected building and surrounding structures.