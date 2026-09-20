Ruto heads to UNGA with Sh2.2 trillion investment agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Kenya is hoping to unlock billions of shillings in new investment, jobs and technology partnerships as President William Ruto heads to New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Ruto’s trip comes with a major economic agenda, with Kenya seeking fresh partnerships in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology.

At the centre of the push is the proposed Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu, which the government says could create more than 60,000 jobs and strengthen the region’s energy security.

Ruto will co-chair investment roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation and the Global Africa Business Initiative alongside Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.

The meetings are expected to provide an opportunity for Kenya to promote the Lamu refinery project ahead of its planned groundbreaking on September 30, 2026.

According to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President will use the UNGA trip to push Kenya’s investment agenda and position the country as a destination for global capital.

“The President will seek partnerships across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology to create jobs, expand productive capacity and open new markets,” Mohamed said.

Beyond the refinery, Kenya is also seeking to position itself at the centre of Africa’s growing artificial intelligence economy.

Ruto and Finnish President Alexander Stubb will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, which seeks to help countries combine computing resources, data and talent to build their own AI capabilities.

Kenya will also advance the AI 10 Billion Initiative, a continental programme backed by the African Development Bank and partners that aims to mobilise up to $10 billion by 2035.

The African Development Bank says the initiative is designed to accelerate AI adoption, build digital infrastructure and create opportunities for entrepreneurship and jobs across Africa.

The push comes as African countries seek a bigger role not only as users of AI but also as developers and producers of AI technologies.

Ruto is also expected to join other world leaders in signing a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety.

Kenya will further launch an Africa Resilience Compact using artificial intelligence, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to improve preparedness for El Niño and other climate shocks.

Kenya will also use the UNGA platform to showcase its digital economy and position Nairobi as a regional technology, trade and finance hub.

At the Next 3 Billion convening, Ruto is expected to highlight Kenya’s digital finance ecosystem, including the scale of transactions through M-Pesa and the expansion of digital investment platforms.

The government says Sh41.68 trillion moved through M-Pesa in a single year, while platforms such as Ziidi Trader are extending digital financial services beyond payments into investment and ownership.

The President will also pursue partnerships in sports, including National Basketball Association initiatives aimed at expanding sporting infrastructure and opportunities for Kenyan youth.

Ruto will also use his UN General Assembly address to push the idea of “Africa-financing-Africa”, calling for greater use of African savings and assets to finance development on the continent.

According to State House, Africa holds more than $4 trillion in domestic savings and assets. Kenya wants reforms and international guarantees that can help unlock more of that money for infrastructure and businesses.

Ruto is also expected to promote Kenya’s proposed National Infrastructure Fund, which the government says could mobilise up to $40 billion without adding to public debt.

The President will further call for greater African representation in global institutions.

Away from the main UNGA sessions, Ruto is expected to meet Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions and global corporations as Kenya seeks to expand trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation.

He will also meet Kenyans living in the United States as the government works on a Diaspora Investment Platform designed to channel diaspora money into productive investments back home.