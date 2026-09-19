Ichung’wah takes aim at ‘sponyo’ politics after Uhuru’s joke

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 19 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has taken aim at the emerging “sponyo” politics, saying politicians should be supported with ideas that improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans rather than money to fight political battles.

Ichung’wah made the remarks on Saturday during the launch of the Kieni West Onion Farmers Cooperative, a day after former President Uhuru Kenyatta caused laughter at a funeral in Murang’a by accepting the label “sponyo”.

“Sisi sio ma-Sponyo. Na kama tungekuwa ma-Sponyo, tutakuwa Sponyo wa mkulima wa Mkenya na mwananchi wa kawaida,” Ichung’wah said.

“We cannot be sponsors of politicians who have no policies and direction.”

Ichung’wah’s remarks came a day after Uhuru appeared to embrace the “sponyo” label during a funeral in Kiharu, Murang’a County.

The nickname is derived from “sponsor” and has been used by President William Ruto and his allies in reference to allegations that Uhuru is backing or financing opposition political activities.

Ruto has repeatedly accused his predecessor of supporting political opponents and efforts aimed at challenging his administration ahead of 2027.

Ichung’wah said those with resources and influence should use them to support ordinary Kenyans, particularly farmers.

He challenged politicians to focus on issues that directly affect voters instead of relying on political sponsorship.

“We should continue being sponsors of farmers. They get seeds, they get fertiliser, they get markets,” he said.

He said politicians who had an opportunity to improve the lives of Kenyans should explain their policies instead of simply attacking the government.

“If you are a sponsor of politicians, and you had an opportunity to improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans… you had an opportunity to improve education for Kenyans, but you left it to deteriorate,” Ichung’wah said.

He also accused the previous administration of failing to deliver on some of the programmes it promised, including Universal Health Coverage and the Big Four Agenda.

Ichung’wah used the meeting to cite what he described as progress under President Ruto’s administration.

He pointed to the transition from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA), claiming that the new system has enrolled about 32 million Kenyans compared with about eight million under NHIF.

“SHA iko na watu milioni 32 million Kenyans are today enlisted under SHA,” he said.

Ichung’wah also cited the Affordable Housing Programme, saying the government had expanded the programme beyond the initial projects started under the previous administration.

He said affordable housing is now being developed in Nyeri County and in more than 280 constituencies across the country.

“What you failed to do is what is being done today,” he said.

Ichung’wah urged political opponents to allow the current administration time to implement its programmes.

“You do not need to support anybody, but please give those who have the temerity to do what matters to the people of Kenya time to do,” he said.

He accused unnamed politicians of using money and influence to push political agendas rather than giving voters clear policies.

“At least give them policies to sell to wananchi on issues that affect them,” he said.

Ichung’wah said the focus should instead be on improving the lives of farmers by ensuring access to seeds, fertiliser and reliable markets.