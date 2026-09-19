Helicopter hit rock during low-level flight before Mount Ololokwe crash – AAID

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 — The helicopter that crashed at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, killing seven people, struck a rock near the summit while flying close to the cliff face, a preliminary investigation has established.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) said the aircraft hit the rock with its landing gear during a manoeuvre shortly after climbing above the mountain ridge.

The impact caused the landing gear assembly to separate, sending the helicopter down the steep mountainside and over a cliff.

The aircraft crashed at the base of the cliff at about 9:13am on August 19 and was destroyed by the impact and a fire that broke out after the crash.

All seven people on board died.

The victims were pilot Josh Outram, former Ecuadorian Chief of Intelligence Michele Sensi Contugi, his wife Stephany Holihan, Roger Edward Duarte, José Alberto Suárez, Adam Hlavaty and Henry Parra.

According to the preliminary report, the helicopter departed Loisaba Conservancy earlier that morning with Outram as the only person on board.

It flew to Suyian Conservancy, where the six passengers boarded before the aircraft proceeded to the Ewaso Nyiro River.

The helicopter later headed to Mount Ololokwe, where the passengers were scheduled to have breakfast.

Flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft reached the mountain at around 9:12am and began flying parallel to the cliff face.

The AAID said the flight path appeared to allow the passengers to view the scenery and take photographs.

The pilot then circled back along the cliff, made a right turn and climbed above the ridgeline.

He subsequently initiated a 180-degree left turn down the steep slope.

It was during this manoeuvre that the landing gear skid struck a protruding rock near the summit.

“The impact resulted in the separation of the landing-gear assembly, after which the fuselage and remaining aircraft structure descended the mountainside and over the cliff,” the report states.

Flight data placed the helicopter at an altitude of 6,185 feet above mean sea level at 9:12:34am, travelling at a groundspeed of 65 knots.

The aircraft was last tracked at 9:13:12am at 6,500 feet above mean sea level and a groundspeed of 49 knots.

Investigators found marks on the rock formation that were consistent with an impact by the landing gear skid.

The collision caused the landing gear assembly to shear off.

The aircraft then descended uncontrollably down the mountain before falling over the cliff and coming to rest approximately 1,196 feet from the initial point of impact.

Investigators found paint transfers on rocks, indicating that parts of the fuselage struck the terrain as the aircraft slid down the slope.

Strike marks on surrounding vegetation and rocks also indicated that the main rotor had hit the ground.

The investigation identified two separate wreckage sites.

The first was on the steep mountainside and covered an area of approximately 25 metres by 50 metres.

The second, measuring about 25 metres by 15 metres, was at the base of the cliff where the main wreckage came to rest.

A landing gear skid, door gas strut and left cargo door were recovered at different distances from the initial impact point.

The main rotor blades were broken but remained attached to the mast.

The tail rotor and boom were among the few components that remained relatively intact.

The helicopter was eventually destroyed by the impact and post-crash fire.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) notified the AAID following the accident, prompting investigators to travel to the site for an initial examination and witness interviews.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the investigation was launched in accordance with Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

He said aviation safety remained a priority and assured affected parties of continued engagement as the probe progresses.

The AAID said the investigation is aimed at establishing the circumstances, probable causes and contributing factors of the crash.

It emphasised that the purpose of the investigation is to prevent future accidents and not to apportion blame or liability.

A number of foreign aviation authorities were notified because of the nationalities of the victims and the aircraft’s design and manufacture.

France’s Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) appointed an accredited representative to support the investigation.

Authorities from Ecuador, the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy were also notified, alongside the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Airbus Helicopters, Safran Helicopter Engines and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also assigned technical advisers.

The 36-year-old pilot held a valid Commercial Pilot Licence for helicopters issued by KCAA in December 2025.

His licence included ratings for the Robinson R44, Robinson R66 and Airbus EC130.

He also held a valid Class 1 Medical Certificate without limitations.

The pilot had accumulated 5,201.3 flight hours, including 3,453 hours on fixed-wing aircraft.

The helicopter was a light, single-engine aircraft powered by a Turbomeca Arriel 2B1 turboshaft engine and fitted with a three-bladed main rotor and Fenestron tail rotor.

It had a typical capacity of one pilot and six passengers and a maximum take-off weight of 2,427 kilogrammes.

The AAID said investigators will examine whether the aircraft’s weight and centre of gravity were within the limits prescribed by the manufacturer during the flight.

The review will cover the aircraft’s loading configuration, fuel quantity and distribution, passenger and baggage payload and changes in mass and centre of gravity during the flight.

Investigators are also reviewing the aircraft’s maintenance records.

Documents supplied by the operator showed that the latest inspections and maintenance checks had been conducted by Lady Lori Engineering Ltd, an approved maintenance organisation based at Wilson Airport.

The AAID said the investigation remains ongoing and the final report will determine the probable causes and contributing factors of the August 19 accident.