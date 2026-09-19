PS Omollo Calls for Greater Investment in Education to Bridge Rural-Urban Gap

SIAYA, Kenya, Sep 19 — Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration Raymond Omollo has called for greater investment in education, saying improved learning conditions are critical to giving children from rural communities opportunities to compete with their counterparts in urban areas.

Omollo spoke on Saturday during a funds drive for Gagra Secondary School in Rarieda Constituency, Siaya County, hosted by Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu.

The PS said education remains a key tool for transforming the lives of young people and driving development in communities.

He called on leaders, parents and residents to support schools by improving infrastructure and creating conducive learning environments.

He said investment in education could help bridge the gap between children raised in rural areas and those growing up in major towns, giving them opportunities to pursue higher education and compete globally.

“Education is what will make a child from this village to be the same as a child who has been born and brought up in the city of Nairobi,” he said.

Omollo pointed to government efforts in the education sector, including the recruitment of teachers and development of school infrastructure, but said more needed to be done to improve learning conditions.

He urged communities and other stakeholders to complement government efforts by supporting schools whenever opportunities arise.

“But there is still need for us to do more,” the PS said.

Omollo also challenged residents of Rarieda to reclaim the region’s reputation for producing scholars and professionals, saying education could help restore its fortunes.

“You have an opportunity under the leadership of President William Ruto to rewrite that history,” he said.

The PS further urged parents and guardians to ensure their children remain in school and take advantage of available educational opportunities.

“I want to appeal to parents and guardians. Let’s not keep our children at home when others are in school,” Omollo said.

He said development of schools should not be left solely to the government, calling for greater community participation in improving infrastructure and supporting learners.

Oyuu, who has served as KNUT Secretary General since 2021, was re-elected for a second term in April 2026.