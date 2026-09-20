Kimeli claims silver as Kenya top medal table at World Road Running Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2026 – Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli grabbed silver in the men’s half marathon at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday morning.

Coming a few minutes after fellow Kenyan Agnes Ngetich had smashed the women-only world record in the 21km, Kimeli appeared pumped up for the battle in the men’s race but ultimately fell short.

Kimeli clocked 58:11 in second place, only five seconds slower than winner, Andreas Almgren, who timed 58:05 for the win.

Ugandan phenomenon Joshua Cheptegei finished third in a personal best of 58:26.

The thrilling performance on the final day has seen Kenya climb up to the apex of the medal table with four medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.