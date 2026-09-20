Kimeli claims silver as Kenya top medal table at World Road Running Championships

By: Omondi Onyatta 1 min read
Kimeli claims silver as Kenya top medal table at World Road Running Championships
Nicholas Kimeli (L) celebrates with Sweden's Andreas Almgren and Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei. PHOTO/BARNABA KORIR

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2026 – Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli grabbed silver in the men’s half marathon at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday morning.

Coming a few minutes after fellow Kenyan Agnes Ngetich had smashed the women-only world record in the 21km, Kimeli appeared pumped up for the battle in the men’s race but ultimately fell short.

Kimeli clocked 58:11 in second place, only five seconds slower than winner, Andreas Almgren, who timed 58:05 for the win.

Ugandan phenomenon Joshua Cheptegei finished third in a personal best of 58:26.

The thrilling performance on the final day has seen Kenya climb up to the apex of the medal table with four medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.

Omondi Onyatta

Omondi Onyatta