Gachagua was serious on Mt Kenya illicit brews, Kindiki is not: Kuria

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has accused Deputy President Kithure Kindiki of failing to tackle the spread of illicit brews in the Mt Kenya region, while defending former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s record on the issue.

Kuria said Gachagua was more serious about fighting illicit alcohol during his time in government, arguing that the current holder of the Deputy President’s office had not done enough.

“I disagree heavily with the political decision making of Rigathi Gachagua. He suffers from poor judgement. He has a history of making bad choices for the community,” Kuria said in a post on X.

He, however, singled out Gachagua’s approach to illicit brews for praise.

“Rigathi Gachagua was serious about fighting illicit brews in Mt Kenya region. The current holder of that office is not,” Kuria said.

Kuria was reacting to a video of a woman appealing to the community to take action against excessive drinking and illicit alcohol.

In the video, the woman speaks on top of grave of someone about how alcohol affected her son before he recovered through faith and perseverance. She warns that alcohol is destroying families and putting the future of young people at risk.

Kuria said the situation would have been different if stronger action had been taken against illicit brews.

“This woman would not have gone through this pain,” he said.

Kuria’s criticism comes as the government continues a nationwide crackdown on illegal alcohol.

In September, the government said 18,650 liquor outlets had been closed, including 12,150 operating without licences and 6,500 licensed premises found to have breached the Alcohol Control Act. Fourteen illegal distilleries were also shut down.

The government has also reported thousands of raids and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of litres of illegal brews and counterfeit alcohol.

The fight against illicit alcohol has remained a major issue in Mt Kenya, with leaders repeatedly raising concerns about its impact on young people and families.