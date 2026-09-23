Kindiki: Kenya Kwanza implementing manifesto ‘project by project’

MARAGUA, Kenya Sep 23 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the Kenya Kwanza administration is implementing its manifesto through individual projects, citing ongoing development programmes in Murang’a County as he urged residents to focus on development ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kindiki spoke on Wednesday, during a public engagement in Maragua, where he inspected the ongoing construction of the Gakoigo Stadium and addressed residents and local leaders.

“We are implementing the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto, project by project and putting the naysayers to shame,” Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said.

Kindiki said the government would continue implementing its development agenda despite criticism, arguing that development should remain a priority as political activity increases ahead of the 2027 General Election. He also announced plans to meet Murang’a leaders to discuss development priorities and the implementation of government commitments in the region.

The remarks came as Kindiki inspected the Gakoigo Stadium project in Maragua Constituency. The facility is planned to accommodate 10,000 people and is being developed to meet international standards, with the project forming part of a wider government programme to expand sports infrastructure across the country.

Government records show that Sh900 million has been set aside for construction of the stadium at Samar, with the facility expected to include a standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletics track, a VIP pavilion, modern terraces, changing rooms and spectator stands. The State Department for Sports has said construction is expected to take about nine months.

The stadium was relocated from the original Gakoigo grounds to Samar after a technical assessment found the former site unsuitable for a 10,000-seater facility that would meet international standards. The assessment cited inadequate land size, ground orientation and an unfavourable gradient.

The existing Gakoigo grounds are expected to be rehabilitated and retained as a training facility and venue for middle-tier competitions, according to the State Department for Sports.

Kindiki described the wider expansion of sports infrastructure as a major government programme, saying it was the most expensive sports facility expansion programme in Kenya’s 63-year history.

“The current sports facility expansion is the most expensive and costly in Kenya’s 63-year history,” Kindiki said.

The Gakoigo facility is among a network of 32 stadium projects the government says it is developing across the country as part of efforts to expand sports infrastructure and create opportunities for young people to develop and earn from their talents.

Kindiki also used the Maragua engagement to call for political unity in the Mt Kenya region, urging residents to separate political competition from development.

“Let us work for the people, and politics will come later. Let us not allow politics to divide us. It is a small thing. Politics is like football; the ball is given to someone closer to the goal, and the whole team works together. We are in one group, and we will work together to win and support Ruto’s reelection bid,” Kindiki said.

He further defended his approach to political engagements, saying he would concentrate on development rather than respond to criticism through personal attacks.

“I know President William Ruto, and I shall pass the test on development. But if it is a contest of insults, we will fail because we do not know how to insult, nor do we want to,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki said he had forgiven people who had criticised or insulted him and would not respond in the same manner, adding that he had been given a responsibility by elders to promote peace and unity in the Mt Kenya region.

He said his planned meeting with Murang’a leaders would focus on development rather than political disagreements.

“Tomorrow, I will be meeting Murang’a leaders. We will talk about development in the region and not politics. We have to make sure that the UDA campaign manifesto has been fulfilled and we are ready,” Kindiki said.

He cited the proposed Bombo–Gwa Thamaki Road among the infrastructure projects requiring attention in the region, saying the road would cost billions of shillings and should be started and completed within one year.

The Deputy President’s remarks come as political activity increases ahead of the 2027 General Election, with his recent engagements in Mt Kenya focusing on development, unity and the administration’s record.

For Maragua residents, the Gakoigo Stadium is one of the projects currently under construction in the area. Once completed, the facility is expected to provide a larger sporting venue, while the existing Gakoigo grounds will continue serving the community after rehabilitation.

Kindiki’s central message in Maragua was that the government’s development record should be viewed through the projects being implemented on the ground, as he urged residents and leaders to maintain unity while the administration continues pursuing its stated manifesto commitments.