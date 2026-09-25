Kenya Kwanza leaders hit back at Uhuru over Raila’s 2022 election claim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Kenya Kwanza leaders have criticised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta over his claim that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election.

The leaders, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, said the remarks could create political tension as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a women’s empowerment programme at Mirere Comprehensive School in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County, Wetangula questioned why Uhuru peacefully handed over power to President William Ruto if he believed Odinga had won the election.

“You peacefully handed over the instruments of power to the President. Why did you hand over power to him if you believe he did not win the elections?” Wetangula posed.

He accused the retired President of seeking to discredit Ruto’s administration and undermine the credibility of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Uhuru said on September 22 that he remained convinced Odinga had won the 2022 presidential election. His remarks came during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi.

The 2022 presidential election was officially won by Ruto, while the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the outcome and upheld his election.

Wetangula urged Uhuru to respect Ruto’s presidency and allow him to serve the constitutional mandate he received following the 2022 election.

He also questioned why Uhuru did not do more to campaign for Odinga in the former President’s Mt Kenya political base if he genuinely supported his presidential bid.

“You are not telling ODM supporters why you did not walk with their candidate in your Mt Kenya backyard in search of votes if you genuinely supported him,” Wetangula said.

The Speaker further urged Uhuru to avoid active political engagement after leaving office, saying the country needed peace and stability ahead of the 2027 elections.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot also criticised Uhuru, accusing him of undermining Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President.

Cheruiyot urged the former President to respect the outcome of the 2022 election and move on.

“Uhuru must respect the verdict Kenyans gave and move on respectfully,” he said.

Other leaders who criticised Uhuru included Senator Vincent Kiprono, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, MPs Emmanuel Wangwe, Innocent Mugabe, Florence Jematiah, David Ndakwa and Oscar Nabulindo, as well as President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet.

Governor Barasa said efforts to undermine the Kenya Kwanza administration would not succeed, maintaining that the government remained focused on its development agenda.

He also declared support for Ruto’s bid for a second term and called on the President to support Wetangula’s presidential ambitions in 2032.

“You have our total support for your second term. In 2032, it will be your turn to rally your community behind Wetangula,” Barasa said.

Ndakwa and Nabulindo similarly said the Luhya community would seek the presidency in 2032 with Wetangula as their preferred candidate.

The leaders also highlighted various government projects in Western Kenya as part of their case for continued support for the administration.

They cited the construction of Level Six hospitals in Kakamega and Bungoma, expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway, the Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba highway project, revival of Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories, payment of outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers and former Pan Paper Mills workers, as well as construction of markets and stadiums.

Barasa said the national government had allocated Sh12 billion for the tarmacking of 200 kilometres of roads in Kakamega County and had established 25 modern markets.

The leaders also welcomed the recent High Court ruling upholding the IEBC’s mandate to tally and verify presidential election results at the national level.

Justice Gregory Mutai ruled on September 22 that national tallying and verification is constitutional, while making clear that IEBC cannot use the process to alter figures already declared and certified at constituency level.

The ruling came ahead of the 2027 General Election and amid renewed political debate over Kenya’s presidential election results and the role of the national tallying centre.