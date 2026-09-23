Kakuzi birdwatching tour ends in triumph as Japanese royalty sights rare migratory birds

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – A recent birdwatching and photography excursion to agribusiness Kakuzi Plc orchards in Murang’a County ended on a celebratory note after a member of Japan’s Royal Family, Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado of Japan, spotted at least two international migratory birds in their natural habitat.

During her recent visit to Kenya to attend BirdLife International’s 2nd Global Flyways Summit, Princess Takamado, also the Honorary President of BirdLife International, spotted and photographed the Eurasian Bee-eater and the Osprey. The two migratory birds breed in Europe before making long flyway journeys to Africa in the September-October season.

Speaking while welcoming Princess Takamado, Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Mr Chris Flowers said the firm’s continued drive to practice sustainable agriculture and preserve its water catchment area has safeguarded some of Kenya’s most ideal ecological zones, accommodating migratory and native bird species.

While acknowledging that Birds are powerful indicators of environmental health, Mr Flowers confirmed that Kakuzi continues to see steady growth in bird diversity within its borders.

“At Kakuzi, we have seen a steady growth of birds making our orchards, forestlands and other habitats their home, which is a good indicator of our commitment to conserve the environment,” Flowers said. He added, “Protecting this natural habitat is part of our deliberate contribution to the ongoing global flyway conservation efforts.

Kakuzi’s conservation efforts are further strengthened through its membership of Nature Kenya, the East Africa Natural History Society. This partnership shows our shared commitment to protecting biodiversity, conserving natural habitats, and promoting responsible environmental stewardship. Through this collaboration, Kakuzi supports broader conservation goals that protect ecosystems, promote sustainable agriculture, and strengthen the long-term resilience of Kenya’s natural resources.

While acknowledging the conservation efforts at Kakuzi now sustaining a growing birdlife habitat, Princess Takamado noted that “Migratory birds do not recognise borders. They connect Asia to Africa, the Arctic to the tropics. The Nairobi Flyways Declaration acknowledges this reality: that it needs international cooperation and coordination to keep migratory birds safe.”

She added, “I am excited and proud to see that the scientific community, conservation organisations, and the financial sector are uniting to make this happen. At last!! We stand at an important turning point. We have been waiting for this moment for a long time.”

During her visit to Kakuzi, Princess Takamado, guided by Kakuzi Executive Head – Corporate Affairs Mr Simon Odhiambo, who is also a prominent local birder, enjoyed her day out driving through macadamia and avocado orchards while photographing various local bird species, including the Hinde’s babbler, Purple-crested turaco, Senegal Lapwing, Pygmy Kingfisher and the African Paradise Flycatcher, among others.

According to the recently launched State of the World’s Birds report, 45% of migratory bird species are in decline. One in nine is threatened with extinction. The 2025 extinction of the Slender-billed Curlew, last recorded at a Moroccan lagoon in February 1995, marks the first global bird extinction in mainland Eurasia and Africa in recent centuries, with six other migratory species confirmed or suspected to have been lost in the last 150 years.

Species dependent on marine habitats, forests, and coastal wetlands are faring particularly poorly, with seabirds and shorebirds among the most threatened.