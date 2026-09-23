KMA warns of rough seas, strong winds along Kenya coast through December

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 — People living and working along Kenya’s coast have been warned to prepare for potentially hazardous sea and weather conditions expected from September through December, with strong winds, rough seas, high waves and heavy rainfall posing risks to vessels and people at sea.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) said the conditions could also bring reduced visibility, increasing the danger for vessels and people undertaking activities in the sea and along the coastline.

The warning covers a period when fishing, transport and other maritime activities remain vital to coastal communities, putting boat operators, fisherfolk, passengers and other sea users among those most exposed to deteriorating conditions.

“Avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions,” KMA, through its Director General, Omae Nyarandi said in a public notice issued on Wednesday.

The authority urged boat owners and operators to properly secure their vessels while underway, moored or at anchor, and directed passengers and crew to wear life jackets while on board.

Fisherfolk and other maritime users were advised to exercise extreme caution and postpone non-essential activities at sea when conditions deteriorate.

KMA also called on vessels already at sea to monitor weather updates and seek safe shelter where necessary.

Coastal communities were similarly advised to remain alert to strong winds, high waves and heavy rainfall and to follow instructions issued by relevant authorities.

The authority urged the public to continuously monitor official weather and maritime safety information from the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) and KMA.

KMD provides daily marine forecasts covering Kenya’s coastal counties of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu, which are intended to help mariners, fishermen and coastal residents make safety decisions based on prevailing sea conditions.

KMA said maritime incidents and emergencies should be reported to the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (RMRCC).