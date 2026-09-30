Babu Owino’s Muungano Party now The Mwananchi Party after ORPP approval

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 30 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s political vehicle has officially changed its name to The Mwananchi Party (TMP), with Saboti MP Caleb Amisi welcoming the development as a step towards what he described as political renewal.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) confirmed that the change of name from Muungano Party to The Mwananchi Party took effect on September 10, 2026.

Amisi, who leads the People’s Renaissance Movement (PM), congratulated the party on receiving its certificate of change of name, saying the development would strengthen Kenya’s multiparty democracy.

“Congratulations to The Mwananchi Party (TMP) on receiving its Certificate of Change of Name from ORPP, a significant step in strengthening Kenya’s multiparty democracy,” Amisi said.

The Saboti MP said his newly established party welcomed TMP into what he termed a journey towards “national rebirth, fresh leadership and meaningful political renewal”.

“As the Party Leader of People’s Renaissance Movement (PM), the newest freshly registered party in town, I welcome TMP into the journey for national rebirth, fresh leadership and meaningful political renewal as we work together towards the change we need in Kenya,” he said.

Amisi added that PM was open to working with TMP on areas of mutual interest while maintaining the ideological foundations of the respective parties.

“We look forward to meaningful collaboration in areas of mutual interest in advancement of our respective ideological foundation. Agenda ni moja,” he said.

From Muungano to Mwananchi

The change gives formal recognition to a political vehicle that has been at the centre of discussions among leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement as they consider their options ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to correspondence from the ORPP ,the party had originally been registered as Muungano Party. A Gazette Notice published in August announced its intention to change its name to The Mwananchi Party.

The process, however, attracted an objection from Lawrence Nzunga on August 30. The objection was subsequently withdrawn on September 8 after, according to the Registrar, the concerns raised by Nzunga had been addressed.

The Registrar then notified the party that the change of name had taken effect on September 10 under Section 20(5) of the Political Parties Act.

Owino subsequently released the ORPP correspondence to explain the chronology surrounding the party’s name change amid questions over the political vehicle associated with Linda Mwananchi.

Reports have also indicated that leaders associated with the movement had visited the ORPP on August 4 to seek clarification on the status of the Linda Mwananchi name and the registration process.

The development comes against the backdrop of changing political alignments among leaders who were previously associated with Linda Mwananchi.

Owino has positioned The Mwananchi Party as his political vehicle, while Amisi has since established and taken leadership of the People’s Renaissance Movement.

Amisi formally launched PM in August, with the party saying its agenda centres on economic liberation, economic renaissance and economic justice.

The two leaders were previously associated with the wider Linda Mwananchi political formation, but their political paths have increasingly diverged over the question of the party to be used in the 2027 elections.

Amisi has previously claimed that he was among the founders of Linda Mwananchi before moving on to establish PM. In September, he also said he had been removed from WhatsApp groups associated with the movement amid disagreements over its political vehicle.

Meanwhile, Owino has maintained that he had secured a political party before Linda Mwananchi was formed and that his party was among the options considered by the movement.

With The Mwananchi Party now formally recognised under its new name and PM already registered and led by Amisi, the two outfits are emerging as separate political vehicles ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Amisi’s latest message, however, signals an openness to cooperation between the two parties, despite their separate political identities.