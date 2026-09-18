UON Graduates 3,000 Students During 75th Graduation Ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – About 3,000 students from the University of Nairobi’s Class of 2026 graduated on Friday after being conferred with degrees during the institution’s 75th graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the University of Nairobi’s Chancellor’s Court, with government and university officials challenging the graduates to apply their knowledge and skills to address societal challenges.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba urged the graduates to look beyond seeking employment and instead use their education to create opportunities and develop solutions to challenges facing society.

“The world you are entering demands more than memorized knowledge,” Ogamba said. “It requires critical thinking, adaptability, and innovation to solve societal challenges and create opportunities.”

The Cabinet Secretary said the government was implementing education reforms aimed at improving access to quality education in a rapidly changing world.

He cited the expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes, competency-based learning and increased funding as some of the measures being pursued.

Ogamba also announced plans for a policy aimed at ensuring full financing for students in public universities and technical institutions, saying financial constraints should not prevent deserving Kenyans from accessing higher education.

Presenting the Class of 2026 to the Chancellor, University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Eng. Prof. Ayub N. Gitau described the 75th graduation as a celebration of the institution’s legacy and the generations of graduates who have gone on to serve in different sectors.

Gitau outlined the university’s priorities, including student success, research advancement, digital transformation and stronger alumni engagement.

He also highlighted the University of Nairobi’s role in continental collaboration, citing the Africa Forward Summit hosted by the institution.

The summit brought together President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron for discussions on artificial intelligence, green industrialisation and global health.

University of Nairobi Chancellor Prof. Patrick Verkooijen challenged the graduates to consider the difference they can make despite the limitations they may face.

He cited Cape Verde’s historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup as an example of how possibilities can expand when individuals act on their potential.

Verkooijen asked the graduates, “How big is your one percent?”, urging them to reflect on their individual contribution to Kenya’s future.

He said the country needs graduates prepared to challenge existing narratives and turn ambition into reality amid geopolitical and economic challenges.

Chairperson of the University of Nairobi Council Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha highlighted the contribution of staff in maintaining the institution’s academic and operational standards.

Chacha called for a culture of dignity, fairness and accountability within the university, emphasising the role played by both academic and support staff in the institution’s continued operations.

The graduation was held under the theme “Transforming Society through Excellence, Knowledge, and Innovation.”

The ceremony focused on the academic achievements of the Class of 2026 while also emphasising the responsibilities graduates assume as they enter professional and public life.

The University of Nairobi said the graduates were challenged to transform their knowledge and skills into practical solutions as they enter a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, digital technologies, climate change, automation and emerging forms of work.

For the Class of 2026, the ceremony marked the completion of their university studies and the beginning of the next phase of their professional journeys.

The 75th graduation ceremony also marked another milestone in the history of the University of Nairobi as the institution continues to focus on education, research, innovation and its contribution to national and continental development.