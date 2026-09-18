“Pressure makes diamonds,” Kenya’s Itumo says ahead of ANZA MMA Pro Night 3

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 18- Kenyan mixed martial artist George Itumo says he is ready to embrace the pressure of headlining ANZA MMA Pro Nights 3 when he takes on Angola’s Jorge Correia on Saturday at Village Market, Nairobi.

Itumo, who has won his last two professional fights, will lead an eight-bout professional card featuring fighters from Kenya, Angola, Uganda, Tanzania, Madagascar and South Sudan.

Asked about the pressure that comes with being the main-event fighter, Itumo was brief in his response.

“Pressure makes diamonds.”

The bantamweight will face another Angolan opponent, adding an interesting dimension to the bout after his previous professional defeat came against a fighter from Angola.

Itumo says that loss, which he says came by decision, provided lessons that have influenced his preparation for Saturday’s fight.

“It wasn’t because I was skillfully inferior to the Angolan. It was just like some technical decision-making that could be better. So I’m locked in, loaded for tomorrow.”

While Itumo acknowledges the advantage of fighting in front of a home crowd and preparing in familiar surroundings, he insists that his approach remains the same regardless of where he competes.

“Wherever I fight, whether am home or away, I fight to win. So having the home crowd is an advantage, training at home is an advantage, but it doesn’t change the result because I’m at home; even if I were away, I’d be fighting to win.”

For ANZA MMA founder PENG CHEN, Saturday’s event represents more than a night of fights.

The promotion was established as Kenya’s first licensed MMA promotions company, with the organisation seeking to provide a professional platform for fighters from Kenya and across the continent.

The founder says one of the biggest challenges facing African MMA is not necessarily a shortage of athletes, but the lack of platforms where those athletes can showcase their abilities at a larger commercial and continental level.

“MMA athletes across the continent have trained for years but sometimes we lack the platforms to showcase that on a more commercial or Pan African scale.”

ANZA says it has staged more than nine amateur events over the past year and a half, with Pro Nights 3 marking its third professional event. The promotion says it has featured more than 30 fighters from eight countries during that period.

The organisation is also placing emphasis on amateur development as part of its long-term plans for the sport.

“It’s only with amateur development that you can grow the next generation of professional fighters.”

The founder says Kenya already has a growing network of MMA gyms, with fighters training in Nairobi, the Coast, Central and Western regions, while neighbouring countries such as Uganda and Tanzania also continue to develop their MMA communities.

For ANZA, the objective is to build a more complete pathway for fighters, one that goes beyond what happens inside the cage.

“Having the infrastructure, the resources, to be able to train the fighters, to give them the conditioning, to give them the technical knowledge, media training, everything that it takes to be a complete athlete, and not just a fighter.”

Saturday’s card will also feature Angolan Daniela Mandanji, who is set to make her professional debut after winning gold at the 2025 IMMAF Amateur World Championships.

Angola’s Jorge Correia is also making his professional debut. According to the ANZA founder, Correia had an amateur record of six fights, five wins and four knockouts.

Kenyan fighters Kevin Odongo and Brian Munyi will also be looking to maintain their unbeaten professional runs, while Tanzania, Uganda, Madagascar and South Sudan are represented across the card.

For Itumo, though, the wider development of African MMA can wait until after the cage door closes. His immediate task is dealing with Correia and handling the pressure that comes with being the headline fighter, and if his message is anything to go by, he intends to turn that pressure into fuel.