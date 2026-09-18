Ronaldo named in Jesus’ first Portugal squad

LONDON, England, September 18, 2026 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the first squad selected by new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, ending speculation the 41-year-old could retire from international football.

Ronaldo refused to confirm whether he would continue to play for his country after Portugal’s World Cup round-of-16 defeat by eventual winners Spain in July.

But the Al-Nassr forward is part of a 25-man group chosen for Portugal’s four Nations League games between 24 September and 4 October.

Jesus has replaced Roberto Martinez, who stepped down as Portugal coach after their World Cup exit.

The 72-year-old was Ronaldo’s club boss last season, when the pair helped Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League for the first time in seven years.

The former Manchester United Real Madrid forward, who announced that this summer’s World Cup would be his last, was in tears after Portugal’s World Cup exit.

When asked if he would keep playing for his country, he said: “I will meet the family and take decisions with a calm head.”

This sparked speculation he could follow his great rival Lionel Messi and retire from international football.

Ronaldo will turn 42 before next summer’s Nations League finals and will be 43 by Euro 2028.

The oldest player in the history of the Euros is Ronaldo’s former Portugal team-mate Pepe, who was 41 and 130 days for his last game at Euro 2024.

Manchester United pair Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes are also in the squad, along with Ruben Dias (Manchester City) and Pedro Neto (Chelsea).

Portugal are at home to Wales on 24 September (19:45 BST) and away to Norway three days later. They then play in Denmark on 1 October and return home to host Norway on 4 October.