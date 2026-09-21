CUEA, Strathmore Squads book tickets to Open Lanes Varsity Invitational finals

As On continues to establish its roots in Africa, its ambition is to build an ecosystem around movement and storytelling as it supports an environment where young athletes can compete, connect and be seen, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to the development of the true African culture.

Kenya joining the growing African footprint is important in the next chapter of the brand.

The country’s sporting culture, growing digital penetration, and young vibrant market creates an opportunity for investors to deepen connections with wider communities.