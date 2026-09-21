FKF president fights back at unnamed enemies, vows to transform Kenyan football

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has pointed fingers at shadowy, unnamed figures for plotting the downfall of Kenyan football.

While shrinking back from pointing them out by name, the supremo said the enemies of Kenyan football are obvious by the way they have been opposing his efforts to grow the game.

“I don’t need to name names…it’s obvious, you can see who is with us and who is not with us…who is present with us and who is absent. I am not one to gossip about people so I will not go into the issue of talking about people who are not here. The time for politics will come,” he said.

The president further cited the increasing number of court cases as a deliberate strategy to bring activities at Kandanda House to a standstill.

“Each and every day, there is a court case fighting against one thing or another. At times, there are a lot of accusations emerging over certain issues. But, if you ask these detractors about their track record, they have nothing to show for it. I have spoken in brief about my track record in the past one year, including sponsorship for the women’s league. We have close to 10 teams in the National Super League (NSL) who have received sponsorship due to our lobbying,” Hussein said.

The FKF boss was speaking on Monday morning at Weston Hotel amid a Kenyan football landscape that is tottering on the brink of collapse.

The 2026/26 FKF Premier League is yet to start due to a barrage of court cases on the 2019 and 2025/26 guidelines on promotion and relegation.

Latest effort to kickstart the new season billowed in smoke following a ruling by the High Court in Murang’a that barred its commencement until a case filed by one Evans Nduta is heard and resolved.

Another ruling by the High Court in Kiambu demanded for the inclusion of Mombasa United in the revised fixture list.

At the same time, the president has been firefighting within the National Executive Committee (NEC) in which half of the top decision-making organ – including vice chair MacDonald Mariga — have rebelled against him.

The troubled times notwithstanding, Hussein believes the FKF Premier League can become the best in Africa.

“My desire is to increase the prize money to Ksh 150 million…it can be done, I believe it is possible but we do not need all these distractions,” he concluded.