FKF boss rubbishes calls for his resignation, terms critics as hypocrites

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has rubbished calls for his resignation over what critics term as deterioration of Kenyan football.

Hussein shot back at his accusers, pointing particularly at a ‘club chairman’ who he said has his own closet full of skeletons.

“Just recently, I saw a member from one of the football clubs talking about a caretaker committee and Caf and Fifa intervention. Why would you want a normalisation committee or FKF to be suspended. Some of them…we know…they have destroyed other disciplines. You have destroyed other sports and now you have come to football,” the president said.

He added: “It is not acceptable…you have gone and destroyed Safari Rally. First go and answer to those allegations before coming to bother us in football. You represent a big corporate institution…we will call these things out. I will not allow people to come here and shout and yet we know your history and what you have done elsewhere.”

Hussein’s rebuttal comes a few days after Tusker CEO Charles Gacheru called for his resignation, and the entire National Executive Committee (NEC), over the discordant management of Kenyan football.

Hussein and his deputy, former Inter Milan midfielder MacDonald Mariga, have been at loggerheads for close to six months — their latest point of friction being the delayed start to the 2026/27 FKF Premier League season.

Matters came to a crescendo on Thursday last week when a planned NEC meeting at Weston Hotel aborted after seven members — including Mariga — were a no-show.

In an interview on Capital FM’s Saturday Music and Sports, Gacheru called for Fifa and Caf to intervene, to establish a normalisation committee comprised of people of integrity.

He further warned that the boardroom war at FKF will derail Kenya’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), set for next year, alongside Uganda and Tanzania.