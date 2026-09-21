Light at end of tunnel? FKF offer solution to unlock Premier League stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says they are exploring the possibility of a promotion/relegation playoff to unlock the impasse around the 2026/27 Premier League.

In a statement, the president says consultations are going on to find the best solution that complies with court orders and FKF regulations.

“Our immediate focus is on securing a lawful, practical resolution. We are actively engaging affected stakeholders to explore an expedited playoff, or a mutually agreed structure that complies with court orders and FKF regulations,” he said.

The FKF supremo further decried the emerging trend of prosecution of football matters in court corridors, reiterating that this is a contravention of the statutes of the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) and the world governing body, Fifa.

“While access to justice is a fundamental right, repetitive, calculated and contradictory legal interventions on the eve of competitions cause immense financial and emotional harm. They disrupt club planning, athlete livelihoods, losses for vendors, broadcasters and commercial partners,” he said.

Hussein added: “