Police Disperse Nairobi CBD Protest Over Continued Detention of Kizza Besigye

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Police on Monday dispersed activists who staged a demonstration in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) demanding the release of detained Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

Several protesters were arrested as officers moved to break up the demonstration, with images showing police detaining activists in the city centre.

Among those arrested were activists Julius Kamau and Collins Otieno, according to reports from the demonstration.

The protesters were demanding answers from the government over Besigye’s disappearance from Nairobi in November 2024 and his subsequent transfer to Uganda.

They also called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his movement from Kenya to Uganda, including whether Kenyan security officers were involved.

The activists had planned to march to the President’s Office along Harambee Avenue to present their concerns to the government.

The protest came days after activists announced plans to take to the streets over what they described as the unexplained transfer of Besigye from Kenyan soil.

Besigye, a veteran Ugandan opposition politician and four-time presidential candidate, was reported to have disappeared in Nairobi in November 2024 before resurfacing in Uganda several days later.

He was initially arraigned before a military court and later faced proceedings before a civilian court, where he and co-accused persons face treason-related charges.

The circumstances surrounding his transfer from Kenya have remained a subject of controversy, with activists demanding an independent inquiry.

The case has also featured allegations during proceedings in Uganda concerning events in Nairobi. A prosecution witness alleged that Kenyan police had prepared an apartment and planted firearms and suspected fake currency as part of an intelligence operation. The allegations are part of testimony in the case and have not been established as court findings.

The protesters said their demands extend beyond Besigye’s case, arguing that the circumstances surrounding his transfer raise broader questions about the protection of individuals and respect for legal processes within the East African Community.

The demonstrations come amid heightened scrutiny of police handling of protests in Nairobi. Last week, the High Court found Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja in contempt over the erection of roadblocks during June 25 commemorations after police failed to issue a required public advisory. Kanja was ordered to appear in court on September 22 for mitigation and sentencing.